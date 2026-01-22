EAM S. Jaishankar Says, ‘Stronger India-EU Ties Will De-Risk the Global Economy,’ Pushes For Stronger Partnership on Trade, Security and Supply Chains

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, 22 January said that deeper India-EU engagement would help de-risk the global economy through cooperation on resilient supply chains, while also contributing to a more stable global order via stronger trade, mobility and security partnerships.

During his interaction with ambassadors from several European countries, Jaishankar also discussed the prevailing global situation.

What did Jaishankar say?

Sharing a post on X, EAM expressed being pleased to interact with the Ambassadors from EU countries. Jaishankar also underlined the importance of deeper India-EU cooperation and confirmed that the discussions focused on the growing uncertainty in global affairs.

“Pleased to interact with the Ambassadors from EU countries today. “Spoke to them about the current state of the world with volatility and instability as the new normal,” he added.

Pleased to interact with the Ambassadors from EU countries today. Spoke to them about the current state of the world with volatility and instability as the new normal. Made a case for stronger 🇮🇳-🇪🇺 relations that will: ➡️ Derisk the world economy by cooperating on resilient…







“Made a case for stronger India-EU relations that will – derisk the world economy by cooperating on resilient supply chains; reassure the international community by providing public goods like HADR, anti-piracy operations, development projects etc; and, stabilise the global order through stronger trade, mobility and security partnership,” Jaishankar stated.

What High-Level EU Visits Are Lined Up for India’s Republic Day Celebrations?

Referring to upcoming high-level engagements, the External Affairs Minister said that Members of the European Parliament are expected to visit India around Republic Day, and added that he is looking forward to the visits of European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the Republic Day celebrations.

Earlier this week, Jaishankar and his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, jointly unveiled the logo of the India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He also welcomed Spain into the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

What Did Jaishankar and Spain’s Foreign Minister Discuss During the Official Visit?

Taking to social media platform X, Jaishankar said, “As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of India-Spain relations, I am delighted to jointly unveil the India-Spain logo with Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, marking our Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence.”

The unveiling took place during the Spanish Foreign Minister’s official visit to India, during which the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral cooperation and global issues.

In a separate post, the External Affairs Minister said the talks covered key areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, defence, technology, education and people-to-people exchanges, while reaffirming the strong political dialogue between the two countries.

(With inputs from ANI)

