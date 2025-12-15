LIVE TV
Thailand To Hold Parliamentary Election On These Dates, Check Full Schedule Here

Thailand is going to have parliamentary election on 8th February 2026. These elections are ahead of his time due to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dissolved parliament last week.

Thailand to cast vote on 8 February, credit: ANI

Last updated: December 15, 2025 16:19:17 IST

Thailand is set to hold parliamentary elections on 8th February 2026. The election commission of Thailand stated on Monday that this is an earlier-than-expected poll because Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dissolved parliament last week. 

Recently the Thai Prime Minister Anutin was fell out with the opposition People’s Party, the largest grouping in parliament, plunging Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy into political turmoil amid a raging border conflict with neighboring country Cambodia. 

Thai citizen will vote to elect 500 lawmakers, 400 constituency seats, and 100 allocated on a party-list basis, and each party can submit up to three prime ministerial candidates. 

The election commission said that the result of parliamentary polls will be announced on 9th April 2026 after which a new parliament must convene with 15 days of result to elect the speaker and then vote in a prime minister. 

Thailand’s third prime minister since August 2023, Anutin had won the support of the People’s Party for his prime ministership bid in September on condition that he will start the process to amend the constitution and then dissolved the house by the end of January. 

A seasoned dealmaker, Anutin, stands to gain from a wave of nationalism sweeping through Thailand as its military fights Cambodia in the name of defending Thai sovereignty of Thailand. 

However, opinion polls consistently show the People’s Party is Thailand’s most popular political party and is likely to win the upcoming election. The previous incarnation of the People’s Party, which is known as the Move Forward Party, won the last election in 2023. Another political parties which will participate in the upcoming election are Pheu Thai Party, Bhumjaithai Party, and United Thai National Party etc. 

The major agenda of upcoming national election in Thailand are consitutional and Democratic reform, Economic Recovery and Populist policies, foreign policy, Nationalism and other issues. 

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 4:17 PM IST
Tags: Bangkok Thailand election

