Home > World > Elon Musk Issues Big Statement On H-1B Visa, Praises Skilled Indians, Says 'US Benefitted Immensely From…'

Elon Musk spoke about the H-1B visa programme, which allows foreign professionals to work in the US.

Elon Musk and Nikhil Kamath. (X)
Elon Musk and Nikhil Kamath. (X)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 30, 2025 20:35:15 IST

Elon Musk praised the contributions of Indian talent to the United States while speaking on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s “WTF is” podcast. The billionaire, who leads companies like Tesla, SpaceX, X, and XAI, said America has “benefitted immensely” from skilled Indians and that his companies always try to hire “the most talented people in the world.”

Musk also addressed some Americans’ concerns that foreign workers take away local jobs. He said he is unsure how true that is, explaining that there is always a shortage of talented people for difficult tasks. “More talented people would be good,” he added.

The tech mogul spoke about the H-1B visa programme, which allows foreign professionals to work in the US. Musk said some companies have “gamed the system,” particularly certain outsourcing firms, but he does not support shutting down the programme. “I think that would actually be very bad,” he said. 

For decades, H-1B visas have given engineers and scientists from India, China, and other countries a path to high-paying jobs and potential permanent residency. Last year, Indians received 71 percent of approved H-1B visas, while China accounted for just 11.7 percent.

Musk’s comments come amid rising US visa restrictions and policy changes, which are affecting Indians aspiring for education, better careers, and higher quality of life in the US. Earlier, former President Trump proposed raising H-1B application fees to $100,000, citing misuse of the programme and claims that visas reduce job opportunities for Americans. However, he later said the country still needs skilled immigrants to teach Americans to develop complex technologies like computer chips and missiles.

On immigration more broadly, Musk emphasiSed the need for border control. He criticised the Biden administration for what he described as “a total free-for-all,” saying uncontrolled immigration creates perverse incentives and “somewhat of a negative selection effect.”

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 8:35 PM IST
