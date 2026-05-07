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Home > World News > Who Is Shivon Zilis? Indian-Origin Former OpenAI Board Member Makes Explosive Claim, Says Elon Musk Offered Her ‘Sperm Donations’

Who Is Shivon Zilis? Indian-Origin Former OpenAI Board Member Makes Explosive Claim, Says Elon Musk Offered Her ‘Sperm Donations’

Shivon Zilis testified in court that Elon Musk offered to donate sperm in 2020 after she expressed her desire to become a mother, eventually leading to them having four children together. Her testimony came during Musk’s legal battle with OpenAI over the company’s shift to a for profit structure.

Who Is Shivon Zilis? Indian-Origin Former OpenAI Board Member Makes Explosive Claim, Says Elon Musk Offered Her 'Sperm Donations' (Image: AFP)
Who Is Shivon Zilis? Indian-Origin Former OpenAI Board Member Makes Explosive Claim, Says Elon Musk Offered Her 'Sperm Donations' (Image: AFP)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 09:38 IST

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Who Is Shivon Zilis? Indian-Origin Former OpenAI Board Member Makes Explosive Claim, Says Elon Musk Offered Her ‘Sperm Donations’

In her testimony in a federal courtroom in Oakland, California, former OpenAI board member Shivon Zilis has dropped a few more hints about his relationship with Elon Musk. Zilis joined Musk’s ongoing legal battle with OpenAI regarding the company’s transition from being based as a non profit to a for profit organization. In hours of testimony, Zilis not only shared details of her participation in early corporate conversations with Musk, but she also explained how her friendship with him eventually resulted in the birth of four children. Zilis has been a familiar name in Silicon Valley for more than 10 years, serving as a Venture capitalist and executive positions at a number of Musk’s ventures, including Tesla and Neuralink. In 2016, she was involved with OpenAI as an advisor shortly after its launch. She also was a member of OpenAI’s board from 2020 to 2023.

What Did Shivon Zilis Say About Elon Musk?

Zilis said she had asked Musk to donate sperm in 2020 when she expressed her wish to have a baby. She had been having some issues with her personal health that have been impacting her plans for a more traditional family life, she told the court. During her testimony, she said she still wanted to be a mum, and it was around that time Elon made an offer on her and she accepted. Zilis also said that at the time, Musk was pressuring his friends to get married and have kids, and that she didn’t have any. She explained that, although they were in an on and off relationship, they weren’t dating at the time of her offer but admitted they dated once years ago.

Shivon Zilis-Elon Musk Relationship: What Was It Like?

Her dual relationship with both Musk and OpenAI has made her a focal point in the legal battle, as OpenAI’s legal counsel has sought to determine if she disclosed company secrets to Musk when he departed in 2018.

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Shivon Zilis-Elon Musk: Kids And Their Battle 

In her testimony, Zilis said she planned to keep Musk’s role as the father of her two children a secret. The two also agreed to remain quiet about his paternity, which is why she never told OpenAI CEO Sam Altman that Musk was the father of twins she gave birth to in 2021, she said. She only told Altman when she heard that a media story on the children was set to be published in 2022, Zilis said. Altman and OpenAI CEO Greg Brockman were both allegedly on her side, and had plans to keep her on the board.

What Is Revealed Till Now In The Legal Battle?

The testimony also revealed some of the internal disagreements that were developing early on in the days of OpenAI’s future structure. However, emails and messages exchanged in the case revealed that the work of making OpenAI a for profit company began as early as 2017, as they realized that the project needed such a significant amount of funding to develop advanced AI that they needed to create a for profit entity.

What Did Elon Musk Demand?

In documents presented in court, Musk demanded more autonomy over the firm, and even proposed that OpenAI become a part of Tesla. But OpenAI’s top brass including Altman, Brockman, and co founder Ilya Sutskever is said to have been firm and stood up to Musk’s bid for control, which later led to tensions that caused him to leave the company.

Also Read: Did JPMorgan Offer Chirayu Rana Rs 95 Lakh To Quietly Settle Sex Slave, Nude Threesome Lawsuit Against Lorna Hajdini? New Report Reveals Bombshell Details

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Who Is Shivon Zilis? Indian-Origin Former OpenAI Board Member Makes Explosive Claim, Says Elon Musk Offered Her ‘Sperm Donations’

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Who Is Shivon Zilis? Indian-Origin Former OpenAI Board Member Makes Explosive Claim, Says Elon Musk Offered Her ‘Sperm Donations’

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Who Is Shivon Zilis? Indian-Origin Former OpenAI Board Member Makes Explosive Claim, Says Elon Musk Offered Her ‘Sperm Donations’
Who Is Shivon Zilis? Indian-Origin Former OpenAI Board Member Makes Explosive Claim, Says Elon Musk Offered Her ‘Sperm Donations’
Who Is Shivon Zilis? Indian-Origin Former OpenAI Board Member Makes Explosive Claim, Says Elon Musk Offered Her ‘Sperm Donations’
Who Is Shivon Zilis? Indian-Origin Former OpenAI Board Member Makes Explosive Claim, Says Elon Musk Offered Her ‘Sperm Donations’

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