Epstein Files: What Connects Jeffrey Epstein To Bill Clinton And Donald Trump?

Jeffrey Epstein is more than just another name in American political circles. A man who was once an uber-rich financier died, or as per official reports, committed suicide while being behind bars. However, he still continues to haunt the big names in the US even six years after his death.

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein?

Born on January 20, 1953, Epstein was a hedge fund manager by profession and lived a lavish lifestyle that revolved around his private islands and jets.

However, his larger-than-life persona always belied his profession.

Further, his connections with big names such as Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Harvard’s members fueled his rise as a celebrity figure in American society.

Everything was going well for Epstein until one day in 2005 — everything fell apart for him.

A 14-year-old teenager with her parents filed a complaint against Epstein alleging that he had molested her at his mansion.

Police acted swiftly and thus, started to reveal the crimes of Epstein, which revolved around his sexual abuse of underage girls.

The case was then handed over to the FBI, and by 2008, Epstein had admitted that he pushed young girls into prostitution, some of whom were minor at the time.

After being found guilty, the court sentenced him 18 months of jail, but was released from the jail authorities after spending 13 months behind the bars.

A decade later in 2019, he was arrested in New York on charges of sex trafficking that involved underage girls.

Later, he was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

His Associations With Bill Clinton And Donald Trump.

Bill Clinton was the US president from 1993-2001 and reportedly traveled on Epstein’s private plane after his term had expired.

After Epstein’s crimes were unveiled, Clinton noted he was unaware of his actions and said he never went to his island.

A person named Virginia Giuffre disputed Clinton’s claims and said he knew about his wrongdoings.

However, there is a lack of any concrete evidence of this.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump and Epstein, reportedly were friends for better part of fifteen years from late 80’s to early 2000’s. The two were repeatedly photographed at social gatherings.

He even said that Epstein was a “terrific guy” in 2002.

Reports say that the two had a major falling-out in 2004 over a real estate issue and Trump claimed in 2019 that he never spoke with him after the incident.

Epstein Files

Various documents, contacts and clues that the officials collected from Epstein’s residences related to his crimes are known as Epstein Files.

During his election campaigns, Trump had reportedly said that he would release Epstein files after becoming the president.

However, he has now refused to reveal the files, calling it an unimportant issue.

Trump’s refusal has angered his support base, who want to find out the truth about Epstein files.

It will be interesting to see the next steps of Trump regarding Epstein, who, in his own words, is “a guy who never dies.”

