Who Is Erika McEntarfer, the BLS Head Fired by Trump Over Weak US Jobs Report?

President Donald Trump abruptly fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after a weak jobs report. Critics call the move politically motivated, defending her as a respected, nonpartisan economist with decades of service in government research and labor policy.

President Donald Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer following July jobs report disappointment. (Photo: X)
President Donald Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer following July jobs report disappointment. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 2, 2025 15:16:00 IST

Erika McEntarfer, a veteran economist and the former head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), was fired by President Donald Trump on Friday following the release of a weaker-than-expected July jobs report, according to the US media reports. The jobs growth report showed hiring slowed down and past numbers were revised downward, a development that seemingly irked the US President.

Fired Over Data, Without Evidence

Trump accused McEntarfer of manipulating the data, citing her appointment by President Joe Biden, although he offered no evidence for the claim. The move drew sharp criticism from economists and former colleagues who stressed her nonpartisan approach, as reported by The Associated Press.

A Career Dedicated to Labor Data

McEntarfer is a longtime civil servant with a PhD in economics from Virginia Tech and a bachelor’s from Bard College. Her work has focused on job loss, wage rigidity, and worker mobility. Before leading the BLS, she held roles at the US Census Bureau, the Treasury Department and the White House Council of Economic Advisers, all in non-political capacities, the report said.

Bipartisan Support at Confirmation

McEntarfer was confirmed as BLS commissioner in January 2024 with strong bipartisan support — an 86-8 Senate vote, per AP. Even now, Trump officials like Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly voted for her.

Before her confirmation, the ‘Friends of the BLS’ — a group of former commissioners and economists — had praised her as uniquely qualified. “Dr. McEntarfer’s wealth of research and statistical experience have equipped her to be the strong leader that BLS needs,” the group wrote, according to the US-based news agency.

Backlash from Former Officials

McEntarfer’s former colleagues have expressed remorse over her firing. William Beach, a Trump appointee who led the BLS from 2019 to 2023, called McEntarfer’s dismissal “groundless” and warned that the move “sets a dangerous precedent”, as reported by AP.

Sarah J. Glynn, former chief economist at the Labor Department, told the publication that McEntarfer was deeply committed to transparency. “She had a sterling reputation… not someone who puts a political spin on her work.”

