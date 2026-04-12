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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Anny Divya? World’s Youngest Woman Boeing 777 Commander Now Renting Akshay Kumar’s Andheri Duplex At ₹1.44 Lakh

Who Is Anny Divya? World’s Youngest Woman Boeing 777 Commander Now Renting Akshay Kumar’s Andheri Duplex At ₹1.44 Lakh

Boeing 777 commander Anny Divya rents Akshay Kumar’s Andheri duplex for ₹1.44 lakh, bringing focus back to her aviation achievements.

Boeing 777 commander Anny Divya rents Akshay Kumar’s Andheri duplex for ₹1.44 lakh. (Photo:X, IG/Anny Divya)
Boeing 777 commander Anny Divya rents Akshay Kumar’s Andheri duplex for ₹1.44 lakh. (Photo:X, IG/Anny Divya)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 12, 2026 17:13:29 IST

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Who Is Anny Divya? World’s Youngest Woman Boeing 777 Commander Now Renting Akshay Kumar’s Andheri Duplex At ₹1.44 Lakh

Who is Anny Divya and why she is now in the limelight with Akshay Kumar. Indian aeronautical legend and record holder Anny Divya is now in the limelight for a different reason. The accomplished Indian pilot has rented a luxury duplex apartment owned by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for a monthly rent of Rs 1.44 lakhs in Mumbai’s Andheri (West). Property registration data examined by CRE Matrix shows a cross-over from the world of cinema to aviation as the cinema star’s duplex apartment in the Sky Pan building located in the Oberoi Complex at a 11th and 12th-floor location with an attached terrace is sold for a hefty sum.

However, the question is who is Anny Divya?

Anny Divya is one of India’s most inspirational women in the field of aviation. She hails from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The famous Indian pilot’s distinguished career started at the age of 17 when she enrolled in Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi at Raebareli.

By the age of 19, Anny was already working as a pilot for Air India The dream job of many a young pilot of any nation, after years of hard work and dedication. She then became one of the youngest bosses to fly a Boeing 777 one of the largest and most high-tech long-haul aircraft in the world. Her achievement was noteworthy and earned her recognition beyond the airline industry. She became an inspiration for the younger generation of women.

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But what is the story behind it?

Anny’s career trajectory is often showcased as an example of determination and ambition. Coming from a small town and making it to an international platform, her journey is seen as an illustration of both individual drive and changing dynamics in the Indian airline industry for women. Her accomplishment is often cited in discussions on gender representation in high-skill jobs.

Now her name has again been mentioned in a different context: a high-profile rental agreement with Akshay Kumar. The lease, registered on April 7th, 2026, is for 24 months, with rent and occupancy starting from March 1. The agreement does not have a rent escalation clause, and, in an anomaly for the premium rental market in Mumbai, it does not have any details of the security deposit that have interested real estate professionals.

The total registration cost for the transaction was ₹9,700, of which ₹8,700 was stamp duty and ₹1,000 was registration fees. The transaction was facilitated by the State Bank of India and registered with the office of the Inspector General of Registration in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar has not been in the limelight for just real estate. 

The actor is promoting his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. Kumar recently held a promotional event in Noida, which attracted huge crowds and the videos of the event went viral. The huge turnout also led to chaos, with people pushing through barricades in order to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Yes, I don’t recognise the faces around me Kumar, amidst the swarm, still manages to converse with the fans, amazed at the number of people gathered around him. The hype around Bhooth Bangla is growing as the trailer brings together supernatural and comedy, something which is a trademark of Priyadarshan.

And amidst all this, Anny Divya has been thrust into the mainstream public eye once again because of her association with the actor through this property deal. She is well known in aviation circles for a long time, but this has exposed her to a wider audience. So, while the headline is about a ₹1.44 lakh rental deal, the story is about a woman who keeps soaring high. That’s Anny Divya.

ALSO READ: Why Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar Always Wore White Sarees — The Reason Will Surprise You

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Tags: akshay kumarAkshay Kumar Andheri duplex rentAnny DivyaAnny Divya Akshay KumarBoeing 777 commander Anny Divya

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Who Is Anny Divya? World’s Youngest Woman Boeing 777 Commander Now Renting Akshay Kumar’s Andheri Duplex At ₹1.44 Lakh

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Who Is Anny Divya? World’s Youngest Woman Boeing 777 Commander Now Renting Akshay Kumar’s Andheri Duplex At ₹1.44 Lakh
Who Is Anny Divya? World’s Youngest Woman Boeing 777 Commander Now Renting Akshay Kumar’s Andheri Duplex At ₹1.44 Lakh
Who Is Anny Divya? World’s Youngest Woman Boeing 777 Commander Now Renting Akshay Kumar’s Andheri Duplex At ₹1.44 Lakh
Who Is Anny Divya? World’s Youngest Woman Boeing 777 Commander Now Renting Akshay Kumar’s Andheri Duplex At ₹1.44 Lakh

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