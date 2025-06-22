‘Every American A Target’: Iran Attacks Israel After US Strikes Nuke Sites As Iranian Media Warns US

The conflict between Iran and the U.S. reached a new, dangerous level after Iran responded to American airstrikes with threats and missile attacks of its own. Air raid sirens blared across Tel Aviv on Sunday as Iran launched a fresh wave of retaliatory strikes following what U.S. President Donald Trump called a “very successful” bombing mission on Iran’s nuclear program.

Iranian state television didn’t hold back, saying every American citizen and military personnel in the Middle East was now a “legitimate target” for Tehran. In one viral broadcast, a news anchor declared, “Mr. President of the United States, you started it — and we will end it.”

Behind the anchor, a graphic showed U.S. military bases across the region, indicating Iran’s potential targets for retaliation.

U.S. Bases Now on High Alert

The U.S. has a heavy military footprint in the Middle East, with major bases including:

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar

Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain

Al Asad Air Base and Harir Air Base in Iraq

Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria

Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait

Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE

These bases are now on high alert after Iran’s announcement that “the battle has just begun.” One Iranian presenter, quoted by Iran International, warned Trump directly, “Now you talk of peace? We will deal with you in a way that makes you understand the consequences of recklessness.”

How It All Started: U.S. Joins Israel’s War

The escalation began when the U.S., for the first time, directly joined Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Iran. On Saturday, B-2 Spirit stealth bombers dropped six bunker-buster bombs on Iran’s highly fortified Fordow nuclear facility, while 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired at Natanz and Esfahan, Iran’s other key nuclear sites.

In a short national address, Trump announced, “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. The strikes were a spectacular military success.”

He added that Iran’s future now rests on a decision, “Either peace or tragedy. If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill.”

Iran Hits Back

Within hours of the U.S. strikes, Iran launched missile attacks on Israel, triggering air sirens in Tel Aviv. Iranian media and official state TV carried strong statements vowing revenge and accusing the U.S. of violating its airspace. “The U.S. has committed a crime against Iran by violating Iran’s airspace. It has no place in the West Asian region,” the Iranian broadcaster said.

Diplomacy Still on the Table — For Now

Despite the intense escalation, the U.S. did attempt to reach out to Iran through diplomatic channels on Saturday. According to CBS News, Washington conveyed that the strike was a limited operation and that the U.S. does not seek regime change.

Still, the warning from Trump was clear: “There are many other targets.”

This conflict, triggered by concerns over Iran’s uranium enrichment nearing weapons-grade levels, is now drawing in multiple global players and raising fears of a broader war. With over 400 deaths reported in Iran due to recent attacks and at least 14 people killed in Israel from Iranian missile strikes, the Middle East is witnessing its most serious military confrontation in years.