Confusion and anxiety resumed in the aftermath of this report about Qamar Javed Bajwa, the ex-Army chief of Pakistan, after it was spread that he had sustained severe damage to his head resulting in bleeding in his brain and was now in critical condition.

Within just a few hours, a lot of people were spreading the false information via social media including even one post that said that Bajwa was dead. However, in the first few hours after this information broke, there was no official confirmation available, so this caused a great deal of panic and confusion. A post on X by his brother Bilal Amin Bajwa claimed that he is alive and the rumours are totally false.

Qamar Bajwa: Death Rumours

As more and more posts were made speculating on the condition of Bajwa, many users continued to opine that he had died. But no actual official statements were made nor did credible entities confirm his death.

Later on, after the publication of such statements, individuals close to the situation informed the public that indeed Bajwa is alive and that the statements made claiming he was dead were in fact false. Indicators of how quickly false information can be disseminated during situations of sensitivity like that of Bajwa’s health.

Qamar Bajwa: Condition and Head Injury Reports

Qamar Bajwa has reportedly been injured in a head trauma and suffered from brain hemorrhaging according to the latest reports. There have been claims of his deterioration but reports have lasted from the first reports that he was not in a stable condition. However, the media hasn’t received any medical bulletins from the government regarding his medical condition and there is much speculation about what he has suffered. Each different report offers a multitude of facts regarding his health condition making it very difficult to determine an accurate report.

In addition to this there have been no very detailed reports released concerning Qamar’s condition yielding complete confusion between and among members of the news media. Some media reports quote information that lead to conjecture of serious injury, while other reports cite information suggesting that while still hospitalized he is recovering and stable. Given that there are not verifiable updates as to possess undisputable accurate prevails.

One thing that is visibly present is the amount of unverified information, or false information, regarding reports of Qamar Bajwa’s death. Sources that are close to Qamar Bajwa have continually refuted these reports and have confirmed he is very much alive, as news sources continue to gather and connect information regarding his injury and health status.

Qamar Bajwa: Misinformation in Full Force

Once again, the events of yesterday have illustrated how rapidly false news can crop up on the web, especially when it involves high profile persons. Within hours after the first broadcast from a non-verified source, the said non-verifiable source was able to disseminate bad news to an estimated tens of thousands of people creating a significant amount of unnecessary anxiety.

As of now, there is no official confirmation of death, and all indications suggest that Qamar Javed Bajwa is alive. Authorities and observers have urged people to rely only on verified information and avoid spreading rumours during such situations.

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