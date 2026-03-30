Explained: What Is Kharg Island And Why Does It Matter To US? Inside Iran’s Oil Lifeline That Donald Trump Wants To Seize

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Explained: What Is Kharg Island And Why Does It Matter To US? Inside Iran’s Oil Lifeline That Donald Trump Wants To Seize

Explained: What Is Kharg Island And Why Does It Matter To US? Inside Iran’s Oil Lifeline That Donald Trump Wants To Seize

Kharg Island is Iran’s key oil lifeline handling most exports, and while Donald Trump sees it as a strategic target to pressure Iran, experts warn any move could trigger major global and military risks.

What Is Kharg Island And Why It Matters (Images: X)
What Is Kharg Island And Why It Matters (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 30, 2026 18:25:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Explained: What Is Kharg Island And Why Does It Matter To US? Inside Iran’s Oil Lifeline That Donald Trump Wants To Seize

Kharg Island is at the heart of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The island is located in the middle of the Persian Gulf, 25 km from Iran’s coast, and represents more than just some real estate, it is Iran’s oil industry backbone.

With up to 90% of its oil exports flowing through Kharg Island, this site is one of the most critical energy-related sites in the world. The island has full-service storage facilities for crude oil, pipelines connecting it to some of Iran’s largest oil fields, and deep waters to accommodate very large crude carriers for easy docking. Thus, any disruption to operations at Kharg Island could result in immediate disruption of the world’s oil supplies and prices.

Kharg Island Is An Economic Lifeblood for Iran

Kharg Island is sometimes referred to as the “economic heartbeat” of Iran—as the vast majority of Iran’s revenues rely on the flow of oil through the small island. If Kharg Island were to be damaged, obstructed, or captured, Iran’s ability to export oil would reduce significantly, thus crippling the Iranian economy.

You Might Be Interested In

Kharg Island has always been very heavily defended, with Iran’s military having dual purposes for protecting it; first as a result of the ongoing conflict; and, second, due to concerns about potential attacks (or ground invasion) from other countries. In fact, an Iranian expert has suggested that mines, drones, and personnel have been deployed to the island to deter future aggressors. 

Why Trump Is Eyeing Kharg Island

Donald Trump has publicly indicated that an island such as Kharg could be very useful should the United States take the “oil in Kharg”, and, in turn, the United States could easily conquer this island if the need arose; thus, he believes that attacking Kharg should be a top priority for any US military operation against Iran. 

More generally, US policymakers recognize that if the United States were to control Kharg, it would then dominate Iran’s main source of income (oil), which would provide the US with significant leverage in any ongoing negotiations with Iran or through inducing Iran to concede to U. S. demands when reopening the Strait of Hormuz (which is the primary shipping route through this region). 

Pressure Strategy And War Leverage

As a last consideration, U.S. lawmakers are factoring in Kharg as part of a larger strategy to apply pressure on the Iranian regime. In this regard, taking Kharg through either recommendation or coercive measures by the U.S. could be utilized to economically press Iran while sending a significant military signal.

Some sources maintain that controlling the island could help the U.S. to assure oil exports into and through the region and prevent any of Iran’s attempts to impede important shipping routes. President Trump has, however, publicly stated that if the U.S. can’t reach a deal with Iran regarding its nuclear program, the U.S. reserves the right to target Iranian oil production assets, specifically those on Kharg.

Significant Challenges To Global Trade

There are experts who feel that targeting Kharg poses high-risk interests to both U.S. and global interests. Any attack or operation on Kharg by either the U.S. or Iran could include an escalation of missiles, drones, or mass shipping operations in the gulf and lead to further regional instability.

In addition, there are also fears that any Iranian retaliation would involve the destruction of its own oil facilities and or the laying of minefields in nearby waters, which would likely exacerbate any unrest in the region. This could result in the disruption of almost 1 out of every 5 barrels of crude oil globally, resulting in skyrocketing oil prices and affecting national economies worldwide.

A Flashpoint In The War

Kharg Island has recently become one of the Important flash point in the current violence. While it has many military strategic advantages, the risks associated with Kharg Island could create a global catastrophe as well.

Currently at the moment Kharg Island is under Iranian control, but it is important to note that there is a significant amount of troop build up and tensions between Iran and the Gulf states is rising, so it will be a critical area that is Factor for how this Possible Region Wide Michigan Crisis Plays out Going Forward.

Also Read: Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s ‘Unrealistic’ Peace Plan, Calls It ‘One-Sided’; Denies Pakistan Hosting Talks To End War After Islamabad’s Claims   

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1Iran US Wariran- israel warKharg Island

RELATED News

Open Strait Of Hormuz Or Will Blow Up Power Plants, Oil Wells And Kharg Island: Trump’s Big Open Warning To Iran

Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s ‘Unrealistic’ Peace Plan, Calls It ‘One-Sided’; Denies Pakistan Hosting Talks To End War After Islamabad’s Claims

Spain Refuses Airspace To US Military Planes Over Iran War, Signals Neutral Stance And Risks Tensions With Washington

Vanuatu Earthquake: 7.3 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Pacific Region, Residents Asked To Stay Alert; What We Know So Far

Trump Security Scare: F-16 Fighter Jets Scramble After Unresponsive Aircraft Breaches Restricted Airspace Near West Palm Beach, Here’s What Exactly Happened

LATEST NEWS

O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online

Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families

Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families

Indian Rupee Breaches 95 Per Dollar, Slides To Historic Low: RBI Intervention Offers Brief Relief After Sharp Fiscal Year Decline

Haryana Group D Biometric Verification 2026 Schedule Out: Check Key Dates, Division-wise Details And Mandatory Rules

India Census 2027 Explained: Will Live-In Couples Be Counted As Married And What Does ‘Stable Union’ Mean? Government’s New FAQS Gives A Clear Picture

Who Is Chintada Ravindra? 30-Year-Old Married Navy Staffer Kills Lover, Chops Body Into 3 Parts, Stores Remains In Fridge, Burns Head; What Was His Motive? Chilling Details Revealed

Dia Mirza Faces Backlash Over UCC And Election Mix-Up, Questions ‘One Nation, One Election Proposal’, Netizens Say ‘Muh Khol K Low IQ Na Dikhaye’

Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah Committed ‘Ball Tampering’ In ILT20? Image Of Desert Vipers’ Players Raises Speculations After PSL Fiasco

SSC CPO Result 2026 Declared at ssc.gov.in: Download Tier 1 Merit List PDF for Sub-Inspector Posts

Explained: What Is Kharg Island And Why Does It Matter To US? Inside Iran’s Oil Lifeline That Donald Trump Wants To Seize

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Explained: What Is Kharg Island And Why Does It Matter To US? Inside Iran’s Oil Lifeline That Donald Trump Wants To Seize

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Explained: What Is Kharg Island And Why Does It Matter To US? Inside Iran’s Oil Lifeline That Donald Trump Wants To Seize
Explained: What Is Kharg Island And Why Does It Matter To US? Inside Iran’s Oil Lifeline That Donald Trump Wants To Seize
Explained: What Is Kharg Island And Why Does It Matter To US? Inside Iran’s Oil Lifeline That Donald Trump Wants To Seize
Explained: What Is Kharg Island And Why Does It Matter To US? Inside Iran’s Oil Lifeline That Donald Trump Wants To Seize

QUICK LINKS