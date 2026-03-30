Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s ‘Unrealistic’ Peace Plan, Calls It ‘One-Sided’; Denies Pakistan Hosting Talks To End War After Islamabad’s Claims

Iran has completely rejected a peace proposal presented by Donald Trump that contained 15 points and labelled it “unrealistic” and “one-sided” as the conflict escalates. According to reports, the proposal was supposedly delivered via intermediaries including Pakistan with an intention to achieve peace between the two nations.

Iranian officials have made it abundantly clear that the proposal was unacceptable due to the existence of excessive demands on the Iranian regime and that the proposal primarily benefits the US and Israel.

The proposal also purportedly consisted of many very stringent conditions such as limiting Iran’s nuclear use, limiting their ability to obtain missiles and making large scale strategic concessions.

Iran Not Engaging in Direct Talks With US

Tehran has also denied that it has been in direct negotiations with Washington, stating to the contrary to multiple statements by Americans suggesting that there has been progress diplomatically.

Officials in Iran have reiterated the position that any communication has occurred only through intermediaries and reiterated that “no negotiations have occurred.” This denial indicates significant no faith by either nation in each other particularly when military tensions escalate.

Claims Of Mediation By Pakistan Rejected In Iran

Iranian officials have rejected claims that Pakistan has facilitated or hosted direct peace talks between Iran and the United States. While Pakistan has proposed to act as an intermediary and pass messages between the two parties, Iranian officials have stated that no official discussions have taken place in Pakistan.

While there have been reports that Pakistan has been serving as a conduit for communications between the two countries, Iran has been clear that this should not be interpreted as actual negotiations. This statement comes at a time when several nations are diplomatically active in the region in an effort to reduce hostilities.

Conflicting Messages From The US

Further complicating matters is the contradictory communications coming from the Trump Administration. While the President has indicated progress has been made in the talks and that Iran may accept some components of the plan, Iranian officials have categorically dismissed all of the President’s assertions.

This disparity between official statements from both Washington and Tehran has created even more confusion in an already volatile environment. Analysts indicate that this is indicative of a larger pattern of public discussion regarding diplomacy, while actual conflict continues to escalate between the two parties in the Middle East.

Continued war in spite of diplomacy. Proposals and mediation underway have proven ineffective in reducing fighting. Iran has made clear that it will establish its own conditions and timeline for any end to this conflict without outside influence.

Also Read: Iran Confirms Death Of Alireza Tangsiri, Top IRGC Naval Chief Killed In ‘Precise And Lethal’ Israeli Strike Days After IDF Claim Amid Raging West Asia War