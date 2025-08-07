‘Fake Nurse’ Arrested in Florida After Treating Over 4,000 Patients

A 29-year-old woman accused of posing as a registered nurse and treating over 4,000 patients at a Florida hospital has been arrested, following a seven-month criminal investigation by authorities, reported by BBC.

Autumn Bardisa was taken into custody on August 5 at her home, still dressed in medical scrubs, after investigators concluded she had falsely practised nursing at AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway from July 2023 to January 2025.

Investigation Unfolds Medical Fraud

Authorities say Bardisa provided medical care to 4,486 patients over several months, who allegedly used fraudulent documentation and a license number belonging to another nurse with the same first name, who worked at a different AdventHealth facility.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said, “This is one of the most disturbing cases of medical fraud we’ve ever investigated. She potentially put thousands of lives at risk.”

How Did Suspension Create?

Hospital officials initially became suspicious when Bardisa was offered a promotion in January 2025, prompting a routine verification of her credentials. A colleague discovered her nursing assistant licence had expired, and further discrepancies emerged.

Bardisa had explained inconsistencies in her records by claiming she had changed her surname due to marriage. When asked to provide a marriage certificate, she failed to comply. Her contract was terminated shortly afterwards, triggering the launch of an in-depth investigation. She is currently being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $70,000 bond, BBC reported.

