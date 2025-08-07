LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Redistricting Vote Row: FBI to Assist Texas in Locating Missing Democratic Lawmakers

Redistricting Vote Row: FBI to Assist Texas in Locating Missing Democratic Lawmakers

Texas Democrats fled the state to block a Republican-backed redistricting plan, prompting Senator Cornyn to request FBI help tracking them down. While some call the move grandstanding, tensions over redistricting and political control escalate nationwide.

Senator Cornyn says the FBI will help find Texas Democrats who fled to block redistricting, sparking legal and political tensions amid nationwide map battles. (Photo: X)
Senator Cornyn says the FBI will help find Texas Democrats who fled to block redistricting, sparking legal and political tensions amid nationwide map battles. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 7, 2025 21:14:51 IST

Republican Senator John Cornyn announced on Thursday that the FBI will assist Texas authorities in tracking down Democratic state lawmakers who fled the state to block a redistricting vote, according to a report published by Reuters. “Director Kash Patel has approved my request for the FBI to assist state and local law enforcement in locating runaway Texas House Democrats. We cannot allow these rogue legislators to avoid their constitutional responsibilities,” Cornyn said, per Reuters.

However, the specifics of how the federal agency will get involved remain unclear.

Lawmakers Flee to Avoid Redistricting Vote

American media reports suggest over 50 Texas House Democrats had left the state ahead of Monday’s session to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass a new congressional redistricting plan. The plan reportedly aims to flip five Democratic seats in the upcoming midterms, potentially strengthening the Republican majority in the US House.

Most of these lawmakers have taken refuge in Democratic-led states like Illinois, New York and Massachusetts. The Texas House Speaker has issued civil warrants to bring them back, but these apply only within Texas and are based on House rules, not criminal law.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker dismissed the idea that the FBI could be roped in to track these legislators in the state, calling it “grandstanding” and affirming that state troopers “protect everybody in Illinois,” as reported by Reuters.

Legal and Political Tensions Rise

Texas Governor Greg Abbott suggested that Democrats raising money to cover fines for skipping sessions might be violating state bribery laws. Cornyn echoed these concerns in a letter to FBI Director Patel, warning that “legislators who solicited or accepted funds to aid in their efforts to avoid their legislative duties may be guilty of bribery or other public corruption offenses.”

However, University of Houston Law Center professor David Froomkin expressed skepticism about potential criminal charges, noting the Texas Supreme Court has ruled legislators can legally break quorum. 

Redistricting Battles Expand Nationwide

The latest Texas standoff is part of a larger national battle over redistricting. Democratic governors in California, Illinois, and New York, meanwhile, have threatened to redraw their own maps in response, while Republican-led states like Florida, Missouri, and Ohio are expected to consider new congressional boundaries as well. 

Tags: us news

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?
Chinese Envoy to India Slams Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy, Says ‘Give The Bully An…’
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel To Take Over ‘All Of Gaza’? Know What Israeli PM Said

LATEST NEWS

CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade
Morning Coffee or Tea: Does It Really Boost Your Mood or Is It Just Habit?
Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Redistricting Vote Row: FBI to Assist Texas in Locating Missing Democratic Lawmakers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Redistricting Vote Row: FBI to Assist Texas in Locating Missing Democratic Lawmakers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Redistricting Vote Row: FBI to Assist Texas in Locating Missing Democratic Lawmakers
Redistricting Vote Row: FBI to Assist Texas in Locating Missing Democratic Lawmakers
Redistricting Vote Row: FBI to Assist Texas in Locating Missing Democratic Lawmakers
Redistricting Vote Row: FBI to Assist Texas in Locating Missing Democratic Lawmakers

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?