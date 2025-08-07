Redistricting Vote Row: FBI to Assist Texas in Locating Missing Democratic Lawmakers

Republican Senator John Cornyn announced on Thursday that the FBI will assist Texas authorities in tracking down Democratic state lawmakers who fled the state to block a redistricting vote, according to a report published by Reuters. “Director Kash Patel has approved my request for the FBI to assist state and local law enforcement in locating runaway Texas House Democrats. We cannot allow these rogue legislators to avoid their constitutional responsibilities,” Cornyn said, per Reuters.

However, the specifics of how the federal agency will get involved remain unclear.

Lawmakers Flee to Avoid Redistricting Vote

American media reports suggest over 50 Texas House Democrats had left the state ahead of Monday’s session to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass a new congressional redistricting plan. The plan reportedly aims to flip five Democratic seats in the upcoming midterms, potentially strengthening the Republican majority in the US House.

Most of these lawmakers have taken refuge in Democratic-led states like Illinois, New York and Massachusetts. The Texas House Speaker has issued civil warrants to bring them back, but these apply only within Texas and are based on House rules, not criminal law.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker dismissed the idea that the FBI could be roped in to track these legislators in the state, calling it “grandstanding” and affirming that state troopers “protect everybody in Illinois,” as reported by Reuters.

Legal and Political Tensions Rise

Texas Governor Greg Abbott suggested that Democrats raising money to cover fines for skipping sessions might be violating state bribery laws. Cornyn echoed these concerns in a letter to FBI Director Patel, warning that “legislators who solicited or accepted funds to aid in their efforts to avoid their legislative duties may be guilty of bribery or other public corruption offenses.”

However, University of Houston Law Center professor David Froomkin expressed skepticism about potential criminal charges, noting the Texas Supreme Court has ruled legislators can legally break quorum.

Redistricting Battles Expand Nationwide

The latest Texas standoff is part of a larger national battle over redistricting. Democratic governors in California, Illinois, and New York, meanwhile, have threatened to redraw their own maps in response, while Republican-led states like Florida, Missouri, and Ohio are expected to consider new congressional boundaries as well.