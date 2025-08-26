LIVE TV
Home > World > Fed Governor Lisa Cook Mounts Legal Fight As Donald Trump Moves to Fire Her

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Mounts Legal Fight As Donald Trump Moves to Fire Her

President Trump moved to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook over alleged mortgage discrepancies. Cook and her attorney say he lacks legal authority and will sue. The standoff raises alarms about central bank independence even as markets reacted with caution.

Trump attempted to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations. Cook is reportedly fighting back, claiming Trump has no authority to dismiss her, setting up legal showdown. (Photo: X/@federalreserve)
Trump attempted to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations. Cook is reportedly fighting back, claiming Trump has no authority to dismiss her, setting up legal showdown. (Photo: X/@federalreserve)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 26, 2025 21:33:51 IST

A day after US President Donald Trump moved to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, citing alleged mortgage fraud, Cook’s attorney Abbe Lowell on Tuesday announced a lawsuit to block Trump’s action, CNN reported.

“President Trump has no authority to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. His attempt to fire her, based solely on a referral letter, lacks any factual or legal basis. We will be filing a lawsuit challenging this illegal action,” he told the American media network.

‘No Authority’ to Fire, Says Cook’s Attorney

Lowell reiterated, “We will take whatever actions are needed to prevent [Trump’s] attempted illegal action. Cook, who had earlier asserted that she will not resign, appeared firm in her stance, reportedly saying, “I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy,” while pointing out that no cause exists under law for her removal.

Trump had on Monday taken to social media to announce the decision, writing in a post on his Truth Social account, “I have determined that there is sufficient cause to remove you from your position,” and adding that “the conduct at issue exhibits the sort of gross negligence in financial transactions that calls into question your competence and trustworthiness as a financial regulator.” 

Cook has not been charged with any wrongdoing and flatly rejected the move.

