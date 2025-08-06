Fort Stewart Placed on Lockdown After Shooting Leaves Five Soldiers Injured

A portion of Fort Stewart, a major US Army installation in southeast Georgia, was placed on lockdown on Wednesday morning following reports of an active shooter on the site, according to a report published by The Associated Press. The US Army confirmed the situation is being assessed and that emergency protocols are underway.

Fort Stewart Shoot Leaves Soldiers Injured

The shooting took place near the 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team area of the base, prompting portions of Fort Stewart to enter lockdown. The base, located around 64 km southwest of Savannah, is home to the 3rd Infantry Division and thousands of military personnel and their families.

An alert posted on Fort Stewart’s official Facebook page during the incident instructed all individuals in affected zones to “stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors.”

Schools on and Near Base Locked Down

According to Community Superintendent Brian Perry, out of caution, the base’s three elementary schools, serving around 1,400 students, were placed under lockdown. The Liberty County School System also reported that three additional schools outside the installation enacted similar measures “out of an abundance of caution.”

Officials Respond, Details Awaited

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp confirmed that he is in contact with law enforcement, while U.S. Representative Buddy Carter, whose district includes Fort Stewart, assured that he is closely monitoring the situation.

Military officials have not released the identity of the shooter or provided updates on the condition of the injured soldiers. Further investigation is underway. (With AP Inputs)