Home > World > Fresh Lawsuit Alleges WhatsApp Messages Aren’t Private, Whistleblower Account Fuels Privacy Concerns Against Meta

A class-action lawsuit in a US federal court alleges WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption is a marketing myth. Plaintiffs from India and Brazil claim Meta can access stored messages, citing whistleblower inputs. Meta denies all charges.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 25, 2026 10:19:27 IST

The San Francisco federal court is currently hearing a major class-action lawsuit, which brings intense examination of Meta Platforms because the lawsuit claims that the company’s “end-to-end encryption” technology exists only as a marketing myth.

The international plaintiffs who come from India and Brazil, together with billions of users who depend on secure conversations to remain private, allege that Meta has built a system of public deception.  The complaint shows that WhatsApp functions as a data storage system that the technology company can access at any time.

Encryption Integrity

The lawsuit challenges Meta’s encryption system because it presents a challenge to the security system that Meta has protected since 2014. The plaintiffs contend that Meta can still access and store message content through its back-end systems, which operate behind the “locked” chat window icons.

The filing claims that Meta uses internal whistleblower information to demonstrate that the company violates Signal protocol privacy standards through its current implementation process.

The core of WhatsApp’s branding system has been attacked because the company intentionally created security weaknesses in its system to collect user information.

Corporate Accountability

The dispute centers on whether companies should take responsibility for maintaining user trust. Meta responded to the allegations by declaring them “frivolous” and “categorically false” while also warning of potential sanctions against the plaintiffs’ legal team.

The legal challenge attempts to hold company leaders accountable for what the plaintiffs call a worldwide “fraud” that deceived users who selected the platform because of its privacy protection assurances.

The court will determine whether this case qualifies as a class-action lawsuit, which would require Meta to disclose its internal data handling processes. The process would reveal discrepancies between Meta’s publicly available privacy policy and its actual engineering procedures.

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 10:19 AM IST
