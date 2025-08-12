LIVE TV
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports

India has banned imports of ropes and certain jute products from Bangladesh via land routes, allowing them only through Maharashtra’s Nhava Sheva port. The move follows earlier port restrictions amid worsening ties over political tensions, minority attacks in Bangladesh, and textile trade competition.

In April, India had discontinued the transshipment facility granted to Bangladesh

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 12, 2025 01:05:06 IST

India banned the import of ropes and some jute products via land routes from Bangladesh, as trade tensions between the two countries continue to worsen.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the products will now be allowed only from the Nhava Sheva seaport of Maharashtra, media reports said.

Restrictions on Imports Come Amid Worsening India-Bangladesh Ties

“Imports from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh border,” the DGFT was quoted as saying. Further, it noted that the decision is taken to control the imports of some products with immediate effect.

Reportedly, these products include jute sacks, bags, textile bast fibers, and bleached and unbleached fabrics of jute or textile.

Earlier on June 27, the Indian government had restricted the imports of several Bangladeshi products of jute and woven fabrics from land ports. These products were allowed only via Nhava Sheva.

In April and May, the decision covered products such as processed foods, flax tow, bast fiber products, and ready-made clothes.

While in April, India pulled back the transshipment facility for Dhaka, from where goods were sent to Europe and the Middle East. Later in May, New Delhi slapped port restrictions on select goods from Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh: From Allies to Rivals?

The relations between India and Bangladesh have been on a downward spiral ever since Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh’s interim head of the government, spoke on India while he was in China.

Political parties across India had condemned Yunus for the comments.

Also, a rise in attacks on Bangladeshi minorities, especially Hindus, has further deepened distrust between the two countries.

Experts say Bangladesh is a challenging prospect to India’s textile sector with a robust textile field of its own. In 2023-24, trade between India and Bangladesh was recorded at USD 12.9 billion, while in 2024-25, India exported goods worth USD 11.46 billion to Bangladesh. Reports added the imports from Bangladesh were valued at USD 2 billion.

