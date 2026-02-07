LIVE TV
From Shia Killings To Balochistan Revolt And Sindhudesh Movement: How Multiple Fault Lines Are Pushing Pakistan Towards Disintegration

Pakistan is grappling with deep internal fractures as economic distress, elite excesses and governance failures collide. From sustained sectarian violence against Shias to armed rebellion in Balochistan and renewed Sindhudesh calls, fault lines are widening. With multiple fronts ablaze, Pakistan’s instability appears driven more from within than by any external threat.

Pakistan faces mounting internal crises as sectarian violence, Baloch insurgency and Sindhudesh nationalism expose deep fault lines. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 7, 2026 18:53:08 IST

Pakistan is exploding internally. The cash-strapped nation is facing multiple challenges as its political elite, including the army and puppet civilian government, continue to amass large swathes of wealth in Pakistan and foreign countries. Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif have publicly admitted that they are ashamed of touring the world and begging for the country. 

From sectarian violence against Shias to armed rebellion in resource-rich Balochistan and rising nationalist sentiments in Sindh, Pakistan faces multiple internal fault lines. The country does not need any foreign invasion to disintegrate. 

Pakistan Shia Community Under Attack

For more than two decades, Pakistan’s Shia community has lived under the shadow of sustained discrimination and recurrent violence. The recent attack brings back the haunting, sad memories that the community faces. The attacks they have faced are neither isolated nor spontaneous. Instead, they reveal a disturbing and consistent pattern, one that points to a long, brutal history of targeted killings unfolding across cities, provinces, and years.

Shia civilians have been attacked in some of the most vulnerable settings of daily and religious life. Mosques, Imambargahs, shrines, buses, funeral gatherings, and public spaces have repeatedly turned into sites of bloodshed. These assaults have not only caused mass casualties but have also left deep psychological scars within the community.

One of the deadliest phases of this violence unfolded between 2012 and 2015. Within a span of just three years, Pakistan witnessed one of the most severe spikes in sectarian killings.

Balochistan: A Province on the Brink

More recently, renewed violence in Balochistan has once again drawn attention to Pakistan’s largest province, one that has long been marked by separatist movements and deep-rooted resentment against the central government.

Home to a distinct ethnic identity, Balochistan has seen growing tensions between the Baloch people and the Pakistani state. The core grievance, according to Baloch groups, is the alleged exploitation of the province’s vast natural resources without any meaningful benefit to the local population.

At the centre of this conflict is the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant organisation that has been waging a guerrilla war against the Pakistani military. While Pakistan, the United States, and the United Kingdom have designated the BLA as a terrorist organisation, many Baloch people view its actions as a fight for self-determination and freedom.

The BLA describes itself as a Baloch nationalist armed organisation seeking independence for Balochistan. Despite being Pakistan’s largest province, Balochistan remains its least populated and among the most underdeveloped, even as it is rich in gas reserves, minerals, and coastal assets.

Independent Sindhudesh 

Another old fault has gained traction over the years in Sindh, Pakistan’s third-largest province. Tensions flared in Karachi last year when protests demanding a separate Sindhudesh turned violent, leading to stone-pelting, vandalism, and clashes with police.

The protesters in this province are calling for the creation of an independent Sindhudesh. Large groups of Sindhis march under the banner of the Jiye Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSSM).

The protests reflected a long-standing sentiment among Sindhi nationalist outfits that argue for liberation from what they describe as political and cultural marginalisation.

Sindh, located along the Indus River, became part of Pakistan following the Partition in 1947. According to the Mahabharata, Sindhudesh was the ancient name for what is now modern Sindh.

During the colonial period, Sindh existed as a separate administrative unit under British India before being annexed. The demand for a separate Sindhudesh first emerged in 1967, led by GM Syed, one of the early supporters of Partition, and Pir Ali Mohammed Rashdi. The movement gained momentum after the 1971 liberation of Bangladesh.

Sindhi nationalist groups have long alleged sustained political repression and human rights violations in the province.

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 6:53 PM IST
