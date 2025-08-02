Violence & Hunger Claim 18 Lives in Gaza as US Envoy Joins Protest for Hostages’ Release

At least 18 Palestinians were killed by Israeli strikes and gunfire on Saturday, including eight people collecting food near Gaza aid distribution points as local hospitals reported harrowing scenes of survivors seeking help for friends and family wounded by bullets, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Saturday.

“It’s the same daily episode”, a gunfire survivor near a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) site told the US-based news agency, while adding that after helping three wounded people, others were still lying on the ground bleeding.

The GHF denied any violence at or near its sites. An eyewitness in his 30s told AP, “We weren’t close to them (the troops) and there was no threat … I escaped death miraculously.”

The Gaza Health Ministry reportedly said seven people, including one child, died from malnutrition within the past 24 hours. Since late June, 76 adults and 93 children have died of hunger-related causes, as reported by the AP.

UN Data Shows Deadly Patterns Around Aid Sites

From May 27 to July 31, nearly 859 people were killed near GHF locations, the report stated, citing a new UN report. Hundreds more died around convoy routes. Though Israeli forces and the GHF said warning shots were fired, many say the death toll is higher than what has been acknowledged.

Health officials, meanwhile, confirmed 18 deaths on Saturday, with some of those from strikes on tents or family shelters in Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah and Rafah. Five more were reported among crowds waiting for aid near the Morag corridor and towns between Rafah and Khan Younis.

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Israel’s top general, warned that “combat will continue without rest” unless hostages are freed, even as US envoy Steve Witkoff visited Israel and joined a protest led by hostages’ families in Tel Aviv.

Hostage Families Demand Action in Tel Aviv Protest

The kin of those still being held captive by Hamas urged the Israeli government to secure the release of their loved ones shown in recent videos released by the Palestinian militant group. Out of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, around 20 are believed to still be alive in Gaza.

Mothers and fathers carried photos and placards, demanding a ceasefire and the immediate freedom of their children.

Expanding Airdrops Amid Fierce Criticism

While aid agencies and European nations backed Jordan-led airdrops into Gaza, many experts have called the approach inadequate. Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, wrote in a post on X, “If there is political will to allow airdrops which are costly, insufficient & inefficient, there should be similar political will to open road crossings.”

Since October 7, over 60,000 Palestinians, many civilians, have died, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

