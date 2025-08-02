Home > World > Violence & Hunger Claim 18 Lives in Gaza as US Envoy Joins Protest for Hostages’ Release

Violence & Hunger Claim 18 Lives in Gaza as US Envoy Joins Protest for Hostages’ Release

At least 18 Palestinians were reportedly killed by Israeli fire, many seeking food, as Gaza endures a food crisis. US envoy Steve Witkoff joined hostage families in protest in Tel Aviv, demanding Israel secure their loved ones' release and push for a ceasefire amid international concern.

Israeli fire killed at least 18 in Gaza amid hunger and chaos as US envoy joined hostage family protests demanding a ceasefire and hostage release. (Photo: X)
Israeli fire killed at least 18 in Gaza amid hunger and chaos as US envoy joined hostage family protests demanding a ceasefire and hostage release. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 2, 2025 18:20:00 IST

At least 18 Palestinians were killed by Israeli strikes and gunfire on Saturday, including eight people collecting food near Gaza aid distribution points as local hospitals reported harrowing scenes of survivors seeking help for friends and family wounded by bullets, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Saturday.

“It’s the same daily episode”, a gunfire survivor near a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) site told the US-based news agency, while adding that after helping three wounded people, others were still lying on the ground bleeding.

The GHF denied any violence at or near its sites. An eyewitness in his 30s told AP, “We weren’t close to them (the troops) and there was no threat … I escaped death miraculously.”

The Gaza Health Ministry reportedly said seven people, including one child, died from malnutrition within the past 24 hours. Since late June, 76 adults and 93 children have died of hunger-related causes, as reported by the AP.

UN Data Shows Deadly Patterns Around Aid Sites

From May 27 to July 31, nearly 859 people were killed near GHF locations, the report stated, citing a new UN report. Hundreds more died around convoy routes. Though Israeli forces and the GHF said warning shots were fired, many say the death toll is higher than what has been acknowledged.

Health officials, meanwhile, confirmed 18 deaths on Saturday, with some of those from strikes on tents or family shelters in Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah and Rafah. Five more were reported among crowds waiting for aid near the Morag corridor and towns between Rafah and Khan Younis.

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Israel’s top general, warned that “combat will continue without rest” unless hostages are freed, even as US envoy Steve Witkoff visited Israel and joined a protest led by hostages’ families in Tel Aviv.

Hostage Families Demand Action in Tel Aviv Protest

The kin of those still being held captive by Hamas urged the Israeli government to secure the release of their loved ones shown in recent videos released by the Palestinian militant group. Out of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, around 20 are believed to still be alive in Gaza.

Mothers and fathers carried photos and placards, demanding a ceasefire and the immediate freedom of their children. 

Expanding Airdrops Amid Fierce Criticism

While aid agencies and European nations backed Jordan-led airdrops into Gaza, many experts have called the approach inadequate. Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, wrote in a post on X, “If there is political will to allow airdrops which are costly, insufficient & inefficient, there should be similar political will to open road crossings.”

Since October 7, over 60,000 Palestinians, many civilians, have died, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

ALSO READ: France Halts Gaza Evacuation Programme After Palestinian Student Accused of Antisemitism

Tags: home-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

From Finland to Norway: Nordic Heatwave Shatters Records, Leaves Arctic Regions Sweltering
Iran’s President Pezeshkian Arrives In Pakistan Amid West Asia Tensions: Know What’s On Agenda
US Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Immigration Raids in Los Angeles
Ukraine Targets Russian Oil Facilities and Military Sites in Fresh Drone Strikes
CPB Shuts Down: What US Federal Funding Cuts Mean for PBS, NPR & Public Media

LATEST NEWS

How India’s Semiconductor Mission Could Unlock Digital Sovereignty And Global Tech Leadership
Violence & Hunger Claim 18 Lives in Gaza as US Envoy Joins Protest for Hostages’ Release
Could US-Russia Tensions Push Crude Oil Prices To $80? Experts Weigh In On The Potential Surge
Rajesh Kumar’s Journey: From Stardom to ₹2 Crore Debt and a Powerful Comeback
Will RBI Cut Rates Before Diwali? SBI Predicts 25 Bps Slash To Boost Credit Growth
Tirupati Police Launch QR-Enabled Press Stickers To Verify Journalists
Prajwal Revanna Gets Life Imprisonment In Rape Case: Bengaluru Special Court Verdict
Why SBI Predicts Slow Credit Growth In Banks: Are Corporates Turning To Alternative Funding?
WWE Giant Talla Tonga Scores Stunning Debut Win on SmackDown
Am I Enough? Social Media and the Silent Struggle of Young Women
Violence & Hunger Claim 18 Lives in Gaza as US Envoy Joins Protest for Hostages’ Release

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Violence & Hunger Claim 18 Lives in Gaza as US Envoy Joins Protest for Hostages’ Release

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Violence & Hunger Claim 18 Lives in Gaza as US Envoy Joins Protest for Hostages’ Release
Violence & Hunger Claim 18 Lives in Gaza as US Envoy Joins Protest for Hostages’ Release
Violence & Hunger Claim 18 Lives in Gaza as US Envoy Joins Protest for Hostages’ Release
Violence & Hunger Claim 18 Lives in Gaza as US Envoy Joins Protest for Hostages’ Release

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?