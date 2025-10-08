LIVE TV
Gaza War Talks In Egypt: Donald Trump Sees 'Real Chance' For Ceasefire As Israel Remembers October 7

Gaza War Talks In Egypt: Donald Trump Sees 'Real Chance' For Ceasefire As Israel Remembers October 7

US President Trump says there’s a “real chance” to end the Gaza war as Israel marks the second anniversary of the deadly October 7 attacks. Indirect Israel-Hamas talks are underway in Egypt under Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 8, 2025 04:53:21 IST

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a potential resolution to the ongoing Gaza conflict, saying there is a “real chance” to end the war as Israel marked the second anniversary of the deadly October 7 attacks.

In a message commemorating the anniversary, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s commitment to achieving all the war’s objectives. “We are in fateful, decisive days. We will continue to act to achieve all the war’s objectives: the return of all abductees, the elimination of Hamas’s rule, and ensuring that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel,” Netanyahu said.

Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas are underway in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, guided by a 20-point plan proposed by Trump. The plan aims for a ceasefire, release of hostages, Hamas disarmament, and a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Trump emphasized that the US would ensure compliance from all parties if an agreement is reached. “I think there’s a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East,” Trump said.

Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya stressed the need for guarantees from Trump and other sponsor nations, highlighting distrust of Israel. “We do not trust the occupation, not even for a second… Therefore, we want real guarantees,” he said, citing violations of two ceasefires during the current conflict.

Two Years After the Deadliest Attack

The attacks on October 7, 2023, carried out by Hamas-led militants, remain the deadliest in Israel’s history. According to official Israeli figures, 1,219 people, mostly civilians, were killed, and 251 people were taken hostage, of whom 47 remain captive. Senior Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum called the attack a “historic response” to Israel’s actions against Palestinians.

The global humanitarian crisis continues, with much of Gaza devastated, a UN-declared famine unfolding, and hostage families awaiting answers. Tuesday’s session in Egypt reportedly focused on Israeli troop withdrawals and the mechanism for a hostage-prisoner exchange. Hamas insists that the timeline for releasing captives be linked to the Israeli withdrawal schedule.

US Envoy to Join Talks

Trump’s special Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to join the negotiations on Wednesday, underscoring the US role as a key mediator. Egyptian officials noted that Trump’s involvement is considered the “primary guarantee of success” in the ongoing peace efforts.

With renewed indirect talks and international pressure mounting, both sides appear cautiously optimistic—but many hurdles remain before a lasting ceasefire can be secured.

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 4:53 AM IST
Wrinkles vs sagging: How to choose skincare for your ‘ageing type’
