German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Urges G7 Unity on Israel-Iran Conflict Ahead of Canada Summit

As he prepares to attend the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has emphasised the need for unity among the world’s largest economies in addressing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Reuters reported on Sunday. Merz outlined four key points that he hopes will guide the G7’s approach to the Middle East crisis.

Four Key Points on the Israel-Iran Conflict

In a statement to reporters before his departure, Merz underscored the importance of the G7 agreement on several critical issues related to the Israel-Iran conflict:

Iran’s Nuclear Program: Merz insisted that Iran should not be allowed to develop or possess nuclear weapons, calling it a significant threat to regional stability. Israel’s Right to Defend Itself: He affirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against existential threats, with particular focus on Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Preventing Escalation: Merz stressed that the conflict should not escalate further, warning against any additional violence in the region. Diplomacy: He emphasised that diplomatic efforts must be given space to help resolve the crisis peacefully.

“I would like to add that in Germany we are also getting ready in case Iran should target Israeli or Jewish targets in Germany,” Merz reportedly said, although he refrained from providing additional details on the preparations, per Reuters.

G7 Focus on Ukraine and Russia

In addition to the Israel-Iran conflict, Merz noted that the war in Ukraine would also be a major topic at the G7 summit. He called for greater international pressure on Russia, urging leaders to push Moscow back to the negotiating table. European leaders are expected to discuss new sanctions against Russia by the end of this month to further escalate the diplomatic and economic pressure, as reported by Reuters.

Economic and Trade Issues on the G7 Agenda

Merz also highlighted that economic issues would be on the G7 agenda, with a particular focus on trade relations. The German Chancellor signalled efforts toward reaching a resolution on tariffs, following the Trump administration’s decision to impose tariffs on key US trade partners earlier this year.

