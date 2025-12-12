LIVE TV
Get Over Larry, Maximus Is Here! Belgian Prime Minister's Adorable Adopted Cat Steals The Limelight From UK PM's Furry Pet

Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s rescue cat, Maximus, has become a social-media star, drawing comparisons to the UK’s famous Downing Street cat, Larry. While Maximus’s humorous Flemish posts help soften De Wever’s image amid tense political debates, critics argue the feline’s popularity distracts from serious national issues.

Maximus, the Belgian PM's cat, has become the new social media sensation, drawing comparisons with Larry, the Downing Street cat. (Image: Instagram/ maximustp16)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 12, 2025 20:23:04 IST

Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever has a new public relations ally, a grey rescue cat named Maximus. The cat is a sensation over social media and is often seen as a contrast to the otherwise controversial political environment in the country.

De Wever adopted the cat from a local animal shelter over the summer, and it now lives in his office. Maximus is often seen and photographed sitting on the prime minister’s desk, sometimes during official meetings too. His presence has brought a much-needed touch of humor to Belgium’s politics and has made him a star. Maximus’s Instagram account goes by the username of @maximustp16 and has gained a following so huge that it rivals De Wever’s own social media presence; his posts often show him in funny and humorous situations.

There is another famous cat in Europe at Downing Street, United Kingdom, called Larry, who is a celebrity in his own right and has more than 860,000 followers on X. People have drawn parallels between both the cats, noting that both felines fuse politics and humor. Maximus, however, comes with a unique Belgian taste. His posts have Flemish captions that are often paired with cartoons and a tone of sarcasm on pressing national issues like the reintroduction of voluntary military service and budget deadlock.

Maximus a distraction from serious issues 

Many political analysts believe that De Wever recognizes the soft power of these posts in shaping public opinion. The conservative leader is under fire from left-wing opponents over rollbacks in social protections. The images of Maximus sitting beside him in the office certainly bring humor into his political messaging and help soften his image in the public eye. 

Opposition figures have dismissed the social media attention as silly, and a socialist lawmaker commented on a video of Maximus playing the bagpipes during budget talks, calling it “noise and hot air.” Despite some of the unfavorable comments, the cat has captivated Belgians, proving that not even the world of politics is immune to charm and humor.

While Belgium navigates the ongoing debates around economics and social issues, Maximus reminds us cheerfulness can bring humor to the seriousness of politics.

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 8:14 PM IST
