What’s Behind Trump’s New Hand Bandage? White House Gives Explanation, ‘On A Daily Aspirin…’

US President Donald Trump’s recurring hand bruises have again sparked public concern after fresh marks were spotted during a recent appearance. The White House continues to dismiss speculation, insisting the discoloration comes from routine handshakes and a daily aspirin regimen.

Published: December 12, 2025 15:14:22 IST

In a recent appearance, US President Donald Trump was seen with dark bruises on his right hand. The White House has repeatedly tried to downplay the concerns. Trump has often tried to conceal the bruises with heavy bandages or layers of makeup. It has now become a recurring point of discussion on social media, where users have criticised the administration’s explanations as “pathetic.”

Donald Trump Health Rumours

The president’s health has remained a central topic throughout the first year of his second term. The concerns have been amplified by the persistent dark purple discoloration visible on his right hand.

Trump frequently attempts to hide the bruises with light-colored concealer, which is noticeable in photographs. In recent weeks, however, he has been seen covering the area with adhesive bandages instead.

White House Gives Explanation for Why Trump Wears Bandages

Despite growing scrutiny, the White House has consistently insisted the bruising is harmless. Officials maintain that the marks result from Trump’s constant handshaking, both with visiting world leaders and people within his administration.

During Thursday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the familiar explanation when questioned about the president’s health.

“As for the bandages on the hand, we’ve also given you an explanation for that in the past. The president is literally constantly shaking hands. The Oval Office is like Grand Central Terminal. He is meeting with more people than any of you even know about on a daily basis,” Leavitt said.

She further noted that Trump follows a daily aspirin routine. 

“He’s also on a daily aspirin regimen, which is something his physical examinations have said in the past as well, which can contribute to that bruising that you see,” she added.

