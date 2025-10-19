LIVE TV
Home > World > Giants WR Darius Slayton downgraded to out vs. Broncos

Giants WR Darius Slayton downgraded to out vs. Broncos

Giants WR Darius Slayton downgraded to out vs. Broncos

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 00:20:19 IST

Giants WR Darius Slayton downgraded to out vs. Broncos

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston were downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the host Denver Broncos. Also on Saturday, the Giants announced that offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo will not travel for the game. ESPN reported that Bricillo is dealing with a personal matter. Assistant offensive line coach James Ferentz will handle the responsibilities of Bricillo on Sunday, the team announced. Slayton, 28, sat out New York's 34-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 9 with a hamstring injury and did not participate in practice this week. He has 12 catches for 166 yards in five games this season for the Giants (2-4). Slayton and Golston, who is nursing a neck injury, join linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle) and center John Michael Schmitz (concussion) in being ruled out versus the Broncos (4-2). All five players will not make the trip to Denver. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 12:20 AM IST
Giants WR Darius Slayton downgraded to out vs. Broncos

Giants WR Darius Slayton downgraded to out vs. Broncos

Giants WR Darius Slayton downgraded to out vs. Broncos
Giants WR Darius Slayton downgraded to out vs. Broncos
Giants WR Darius Slayton downgraded to out vs. Broncos
Giants WR Darius Slayton downgraded to out vs. Broncos
