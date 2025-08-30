LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next

Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni slammed a porn site for posting doctored images of her and other women. The forum, Phica, was shut down after public backlash. Meloni called the act sexist and a violation of privacy.

Giorgia Meloni condemns porn site Phica for doctored images of her and women, calling it sexist and a privacy violation. Photo/X-@GiorgiaMeloni.
Giorgia Meloni condemns porn site Phica for doctored images of her and women, calling it sexist and a privacy violation. Photo/X-@GiorgiaMeloni.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 30, 2025 16:06:03 IST

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni denounced a porn site that allegedly featured doctored images of herself and other high-profile women, alongside sexist and offensive captions and commentary, CNN reported. The forum, known as Phica – a name based on a slang term “figa” for the word “vagina” in Italian – was shut down by its own managers on Thursday, following a widespread backlash. The site, which had hundreds of thousands of subscribers at the time of its closure, blamed users for breaking its rules.

What Georgia Meloni Said After Her Images Appeared On Porn Site

Subscribers of the adult forum allegedly harvested images of women from social media websites or public sources, before doctoring them and posting them along with misogynistic descriptions.

Also Read: Donald Trump Death Rumours Trending: Why White House Flag Is At Half-Mast

Alongside Georgia Meloni, as reported by CNN, the site also allegedly featured images of her sister Arianna, who is a prominent politician within the Brothers of Italy party as well as other Italian celebrities and politicians.

“I am disgusted by what happened, and I want to extend my solidarity and support to all the women who have been offended, insulted, and violated in their intimacy by the managers of this forum and its users,” Meloni told Italy’s local media, as quoted by CNN.

 Georgia Meloni On Revenge Porn

She added, “It is disheartening to note that in 2025, there are still those who consider it normal and legitimate to trample on a woman’s dignity and target her with sexist and vulgar insults, hiding behind anonymity or a keyboard.”

In an apparent nod to Italy’s current laws on revenge porn, Meloni said it has become apparent that “this no longer happens just out of ‘revenge,’ and that protecting our data and our privacy is increasingly crucial in our times.”

Italy does have a “revenge porn” law in place, passed in 2019, that makes the “illegal dissemination of sexually explicit images” punishable by up to six years in prison.

Her sister Arianna, also speaking to local media, blamed what she described as a “bad habit of a click-through society, where we intrude on private life, we offend, we peek through keyholes, we ruin lives, and we belittle the real, important things that women achieve and conquer with their work day after day,” as quoted by CNN.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Is Donald Trump Dead? First JD Vance’s Comment, Then Ambulances Near White House, Where Is US President?

Tags: giorgia meloniGiorgia Meloni PHOTOSGiorgia Meloni PORN SITE

RELATED News

Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting

LATEST NEWS

Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed
Who Will Barcelona Face This Season In The Champions League 2025? Check For Full List
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio To Give Big Challenge To Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg With This Move, Will Now Enter This Market
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?