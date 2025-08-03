Home > World > Global Outrage Mounts After Red Cross Worker Killed By Israeli Forces in Gaza Strike

Global Outrage Mounts After Red Cross Worker Killed By Israeli Forces in Gaza Strike

An Israeli attack on Khan Younis killed ICRC staffer Omar Isleem, prompting global outrage. The Red Cross called targeting aid workers unacceptable. Meanwhile, aid to Gaza remains insufficient, and protests erupted across the West Bank against Israel’s actions.

The Red Cross critcized Israel's forces for attacking its headquarters in Gaza
The Red Cross critcized Israel's forces for attacking its headquarters in Gaza

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 3, 2025 23:59:00 IST

After Israeli attack on Khan Younis resulted in the killing of a staff member of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the organization expressed sorrow and called the incident unacceptable.

Omar Mansour Isleem was reportedly working inside a building which is the headquarter of the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the Palestinian branch of the ICRC. Two more staff workers were wounded in the attacks.

Red Cross Says Israeli Forces Should Avoid Attacking Its Workers

The organization said it is unacceptable that emergency workers in Gaza, like Omar and others from the PRCS, risk their lives every day just by doing their jobs.

“It is an outrage that so many first responders from PRCS and other groups have been killed or hurt during the 21 months of this conflict,” the ICRC said. It added that humanitarian workers should never be targeted.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military body responsible for aid to Gaza and the West Bank, known as COGAT, said that 1,200 aid trucks entered Gaza over the past week. These were picked up by the UN and other international organizations.

However, many trucks are still waiting inside Gaza to be collected and distributed, COGAT said. It also mentioned that some aid has been dropped from the air by other countries.

Despite these claims, both Gaza officials and aid agencies say the region needs at least 600 trucks of aid every day to avoid famine and help around two million Palestinians. Aid was completely stopped for months earlier this year after Israel ended a ceasefire with Hamas in March.

Support Mounts For Gaza Residents 

At the same time, protests have broken out across the occupied West Bank in support of people in Gaza. Videos shared by Palestinians and verified by Al Jazeera show demonstrations in cities like Ramallah, Nablus, Hebron, Tulkarem and Tubas.

Protesters shouted slogans against genocide, hunger and forced displacement. They also promised to keep resisting Israel’s actions against Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Gaza officials accused Israeli forces of blocking 22,000 humanitarian aid vehicles from entering the war-torn city and said it is a part of Israel’s starvation campaign.

Also Read: ‘Tactical Pause’ or Death Trap? 62 Palestinians Killed by Israel Amid Gaza Hunger Crisis

Tags: gazaisraelRed Cross

RELATED News

At Least 54 Migrants Dead After Boat Sinks Off Yemen Coast
UK Government to Evacuate Over 300 Critically Injured Gazan Children for Medical Treatment
Trump, Tariff & Tomato Truths: Pakistan’s Soaring Food Prices Expose Inflation In Panjab Province — So, Which Economy Is Really Dying?
Who is Jeanine Pirro? US Senate Confirms Former Fox News Host as DC’s Top Federal Prosecutor
‘Honor of My Life’: Ex BLS Head Erika McEntarfer Fired by Trump Speaks on Sudden Ouster

LATEST NEWS

MEA Rejects Claims of India Suspending Bilateral Agreements with the United States
Dhanush Slams Raanjhanaa Re-Release For ‘Stripping’ Film’s Soul, ‘AI-altered Climax Has Completely Disturbed Me’
Chhattisgarh Will Get New Assembly Building On Nov 1, PM Modi Likely To Attend
Oasis Wembley Concert: Man In His 40s Dies In Horrific Fall, What Caused The Tragedy?
Zero Claim Received Form Political Parties For Addition/Removal Of Electors In Bihar SIR: ECI
Global Outrage Mounts After Red Cross Worker Killed By Israeli Forces in Gaza Strike
Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe Reopens After Shooting, Comedian Responds To Threats, ‘United We Stand Against Violence’
Election Commission Rebuts Chidambaram’s Claim On Inclusion Of Migrant Voters In Tamil Nadu
Get Ready For Paramount’s Landman Season 2! When And Where To Watch? The Guide Is Here
Watch: 422Cr Patna Double-Deck Flyover Sinks After Heavy Rains
Global Outrage Mounts After Red Cross Worker Killed By Israeli Forces in Gaza Strike

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Global Outrage Mounts After Red Cross Worker Killed By Israeli Forces in Gaza Strike

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Global Outrage Mounts After Red Cross Worker Killed By Israeli Forces in Gaza Strike
Global Outrage Mounts After Red Cross Worker Killed By Israeli Forces in Gaza Strike
Global Outrage Mounts After Red Cross Worker Killed By Israeli Forces in Gaza Strike
Global Outrage Mounts After Red Cross Worker Killed By Israeli Forces in Gaza Strike

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?