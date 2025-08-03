Global Outrage Mounts After Red Cross Worker Killed By Israeli Forces in Gaza Strike

After Israeli attack on Khan Younis resulted in the killing of a staff member of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the organization expressed sorrow and called the incident unacceptable.

Omar Mansour Isleem was reportedly working inside a building which is the headquarter of the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the Palestinian branch of the ICRC. Two more staff workers were wounded in the attacks.

Red Cross Says Israeli Forces Should Avoid Attacking Its Workers

The organization said it is unacceptable that emergency workers in Gaza, like Omar and others from the PRCS, risk their lives every day just by doing their jobs.

“It is an outrage that so many first responders from PRCS and other groups have been killed or hurt during the 21 months of this conflict,” the ICRC said. It added that humanitarian workers should never be targeted.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military body responsible for aid to Gaza and the West Bank, known as COGAT, said that 1,200 aid trucks entered Gaza over the past week. These were picked up by the UN and other international organizations.

However, many trucks are still waiting inside Gaza to be collected and distributed, COGAT said. It also mentioned that some aid has been dropped from the air by other countries.

Despite these claims, both Gaza officials and aid agencies say the region needs at least 600 trucks of aid every day to avoid famine and help around two million Palestinians. Aid was completely stopped for months earlier this year after Israel ended a ceasefire with Hamas in March.

Support Mounts For Gaza Residents

At the same time, protests have broken out across the occupied West Bank in support of people in Gaza. Videos shared by Palestinians and verified by Al Jazeera show demonstrations in cities like Ramallah, Nablus, Hebron, Tulkarem and Tubas.

Protesters shouted slogans against genocide, hunger and forced displacement. They also promised to keep resisting Israel’s actions against Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Gaza officials accused Israeli forces of blocking 22,000 humanitarian aid vehicles from entering the war-torn city and said it is a part of Israel’s starvation campaign.

