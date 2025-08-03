Home > World > ‘Tactical Pause’ or Death Trap? 62 Palestinians Killed by Israel Amid Gaza Hunger Crisis

'Tactical Pause' or Death Trap? 62 Palestinians Killed by Israel Amid Gaza Hunger Crisis

62 Palestinians were killed in 24 hours while seeking aid, including 38 at a U.S.- and Israel-backed site. Despite Israel’s “tactical pauses,” over 1,370 aid-seekers have died. UN warns famine is worsening as aid remains limited and attacks near aid sites continue.

93 Palestinian children have died due to malnutrition and starvation since the war began in Gaza

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 3, 2025 19:33:22 IST

62 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces while seeking food and humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, sources from the Gaza hospital said.

The highest number of deaths, 38, occurred at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a group backed by the United States and Israel.

These deaths are the latest in a series of deadly incidents around GHF aid locations. This comes despite Israel’s recent promise to begin “tactical pauses” in fighting to allow Palestinians better access to humanitarian help.

Gaza Crisis: Israel Shot Dead More Than 1300 Palestinians While Seeking Food

The Israeli army announced these daily pauses would start on July 27. However, the United Nations Human Rights Office reported that 105 Palestinians were killed while trying to get food on just Wednesday and Thursday. As of Friday, the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid has reached at least 1,373.

In addition, 169 more Palestinians, including 93 children, have died from starvation or malnutrition since Israel began its war on Gaza in October 2023, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Palestinians and aid groups have reported that Israeli soldiers and American private security contractors working for GHF have fired on people trying to get aid. These repeated incidents have drawn growing international criticism over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In response, Israel has allowed several countries, including Jordan, the UAE, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and France, to carry out airdrops of food and supplies. However, aid agencies like the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) say airdrops are not enough. They are urging Israel to allow large-scale aid deliveries by road.

Gaza Officials Say Much More Aid Needed To Feed The Hungry Palestinians 

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, only 36 aid trucks entered the territory on Saturday. They say at least 600 trucks are needed daily to meet basic needs.

In Khan Younis, an Israeli attack on the Palestine Red Crescent Society’s headquarters killed one staff member and injured three others. The strike caused a fire in the building, the aid group said.

Al Jazeera’s reporter in central Gaza, Hind Khoudary, said that aid deliveries haven’t made daily life easier for residents. Food remains scarce and overpriced, forcing people to risk their lives just to find something to eat.

UNRWA’s chief, Philippe Lazzarini, said Gaza is facing famine, blaming efforts to replace the UN-led aid system with the “politically motivated” GHF.

Also Read: “Digging His Own Grave”: Protests Erupt in Israel As Hamas Unveils Haunting Hostage Videos

Tags: gazaisraelpalestine

