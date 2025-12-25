LIVE TV
Netanyahu Vows Response After IED Attack, Accuses Hamas Of Breaching US-Brokered 20-Point Peace Plan in Gaza

Netanyahu Vows Response After IED Attack, Accuses Hamas Of Breaching US-Brokered 20-Point Peace Plan in Gaza

Israel warns Hamas over ceasefire violations after Rafah bombing injures IDF officer. Netanyahu stresses compliance with Trump’s 20-point plan, while tensions persist along the Yellow Line amid ongoing military operations.

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: December 25, 2025 03:35:20 IST

Netanyahu Accuses Hamas of Violating US-Brokered Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday accused Hamas of repeatedly violating the 20-point peace plan advocated by US President Donald Trump. Netanyahu emphasized that Israel would respond to any further provocations. In a post on X, he said that Hamas “continues to violate the ceasefire and President Trump’s 20-point plan,” noting their refusal to disarm and highlighting a recent IED detonation that wounded an IDF officer. He stressed that Hamas must adhere to agreements involving removal from governance, demilitarization, and de-radicalization. “Israel will respond accordingly,” Netanyahu added.

Incident In Rafah Injures Israeli Soldier

The explosion occurred in southern Gaza’s Rafah, targeting an Israeli armored personnel carrier (APC) and lightly injuring an IDF officer from the Golani Brigade. The officer was hospitalized, and his family was notified. The attack involved the Namer APC, which was engaged in clearing Hamas infrastructure in Rafah’s Jenina neighborhood along the Israeli side of the Yellow Line. It remains unclear whether the explosive was recently planted by Hamas operatives or an old device.

Ongoing Tensions And Ceasefire Challenges

Dozens of Hamas fighters were reportedly hiding in tunnels in Jenina, though many have been killed or captured by Israeli forces. Israel and Hamas continue to accuse each other of violating the US-brokered truce, which initially halted two years of war that began with Hamas’ invasion of southern Israel on October 7, 2023. While the first phase of the ceasefire stopped large-scale hostilities, deadly clashes persist along the Yellow Line.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, edited for clarity)

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 3:34 AM IST
QUICK LINKS