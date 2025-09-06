LIVE TV
Home > World > "He can come to Kyiv": Zelenskyy rejects Putin's invite to Moscow, says he's "playing games with US"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 11:30:08 IST

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 6 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declined Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation for talks in Moscow for a dialogue amid the Russia-Ukraine war, stating that he cannot visit the capital of a country that continues to launch daily missile attacks on Ukraine.

During an interview with ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz on Friday (local time), the Ukrainian President suggested that his Russian counterpart should come to Kyiv if he genuinely wishes to hold discussions.

“He can come to Kyiv. If a person doesn’t want to meet during the war, of course, he can propose something which is acceptable to me or the other. It’s understandable; I can’t go to Moscow when my country’s under missiles, under attack, each day. I can’t go to the capital of this terrorist,” Zelenskyy said.

He also accused Putin of using the invitation as a political manoeuvre to delay dialogue, stating that the latter was “playing games” with the US.

“And he understands it… He is doing it to postpone the meeting. He is playing games, and he is playing games with the United States,” he added.

The sharp remarks come days after the Russian President expressed his openness to meeting Zelenskyy, suggesting that such a meeting could take place in Moscow, provided it is well-prepared and aimed at producing a constructive outcome.

During a press briefing following his four-day visit to China, Putin emphasised the possibility of dialogue amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reiterating that he has “never ruled out” such a meeting, but stressed it must be in line with Ukraine’s constitutional framework.

“I’ve already said that I’ve never ruled out such a meeting, but whether this can be meaningful in accordance with the Ukrainian constitution… It is possible; I never rule this out. If the meeting is well-prepared and leads to a positive potential outcome, it is possible. And by the way, Donald (Trump) asked me if it’s possible to have such a meeting, and I said that it is. After all, if Zelenskyy is ready, he can come to Moscow. This is quite possible,” he stated.

Putin also repeated Moscow’s longstanding objection to Ukraine’s potential NATO membership, calling it a direct threat to Russian national interests, while showing less resistance to Ukraine’s European Union ambitions.

“We always opposed the idea of Ukraine becoming a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, but we never doubted its right to engage in its economic activities in any way it likes, and that includes EU membership,” he stated.

Following Putin’s remark, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, slammed the Russian President, accusing him of not accepting proposals given by “at least seven countries” to host the talks, while calling his proposal “knowingly unacceptable”.

“Right now, at least seven countries are ready to host a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia to bring an end to the war. Austria, the Holy See, Switzerland, Turkiye, and three Gulf states. These are serious proposals, and President Zelenskyy is ready for such a meeting at any point in time. Yet, Putin continues to mess around with everyone by making knowingly unacceptable proposals. Only increased pressure can force Russia to finally get serious about the peace process,” Sybiha stated in a post on X. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

