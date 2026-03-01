LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Help Has Arrived': Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Message To Iranian Citizens, Warns Of More Strikes As He Calls To Overthrow 'Terror Regime'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a sweeping warning to Iran on Sunday after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 1, 2026 16:37:19 IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a sweeping warning to Iran on Sunday after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes. In a statement posted on X, Netanyahu said Israel would continue targeting what he described as the “terrorist regime,” vowing to hit “thousands of targets” in the coming days.

“In the coming days, we shall strike thousands of targets belonging to the terrorist regime. We shall prepare the conditions for the brave people of Iran to free themselves from the chains of tyranny,” he said.

‘Help Has Arrived’: Direct Appeal To Iranian Citizens

Netanyahu also addressed the Iranian public directly, urging them to rise against the ruling establishment.

“O citizens of Iran, do not let this opportunity slip away. This is an opportunity that comes but once in every generation,” he said, calling on people to take to the streets “in your millions” to overthrow what he termed a “regime of terror.”

“The help you have longed for, this help has now arrived,” he declared, appealing to Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Ahwazis, and Baloch communities to unite and “secure your future.”

His message framed the strikes as an effort not just to weaken Iran’s leadership but to create conditions for internal political change.

Operation Roaring Lion And Epic Fury: What We Know

Israel launched Operation Roaring Lion, while the United States carried out Operation Epic Fury, in a coordinated wave of airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the strikes targeted military command centres, air-defence systems, missile installations, and key government infrastructure. Aerial and drone footage released by the military showed buildings in central Tehran being hit, described as the headquarters of the Iranian regime.

The joint operations reportedly killed Khamenei along with four senior military and security officials. Israel said the objective was to dismantle core pillars of the regime and establish aerial dominance, while Washington stated the campaign aimed to neutralise imminent threats linked to Iran’s nuclear, missile, and proxy networks.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 4:37 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
