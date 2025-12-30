‘Her Intention Was To Marry My Husband’: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Imad Wasim’s Wife, Sannia Ashfaq, Reveals Third-Party Involvement Amid Divorce Battle

Imad Wasim’s Wife Sannia Ashfaq: Former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim and his wife Sannia Ashfaq have announced their separation, with Ashfaq sharing an emotional statement on social media alleging that a third party played a role in the breakdown of their marriage. The couple, who married in August 2019 in Islamabad, have 3 children together.

Sannia Ashfaq’s Emotional Post

In a lengthy Instagram message, Ashfaq said she was speaking out from a place of “deep pain,” claiming her family had been torn apart and her children left without their father’s presence.

“My home has been broken, and my children have been left without their father,” she wrote, adding that her youngest child, a five-month-old infant, has yet to be held by Imad. She said her decision to speak publicly was driven by the belief that silence should not be mistaken for weakness.

Allegation Of Third-Party Involvement

Ashfaq said that while the marriage faced challenges, she remained committed to the relationship in her roles as both wife and mother. According to her, the marriage ultimately collapsed due to the alleged involvement of a third party.

“What ultimately ended this marriage was the involvement of a third party, whose intention was to marry my husband,” she said, describing it as the final blow to an already strained relationship.

Imad Wasim Cites ‘Irreconcilable Conflicts’

Imad Wasim also confirmed the divorce in a separate social media post, stating that the decision followed years of unresolved issues. He attributed the separation to repeated conflicts and urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified claims.

Imad said he would continue to fulfil his responsibilities as a father and warned that any attempts to defame or drag others into the matter would be dealt with through legal channels if necessary. The contrasting statements have drawn widespread attention online, with both parties asking for privacy as they navigate the personal and legal aspects of their separation.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh To Run Out Of Condoms, While Pakistan Can’t Afford Them: Here is Why Both Bankrupt Countries Are Facing Contraceptive Crisis