How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Ukraine has been engaged in war with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Notably, Zelenskyy’s five-year term as Ukraine’s president officially ended on 20 May, 2024. Now, many argue, why is he still in power? Zelenskyy has remained in power by imposing martial law in Ukraine.

How is it possible?

According to reports, a grey area in the Ukrainian Constitution is helping him. Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Ukrainian President imposed martial law in the country on 24 February, 2022.

What is Ukraine’s Martial Law Act?

The Act reportedly halts presidential, parliamentary, and local elections during wartime and the reason is that fair elections and voter safety are not possible during the time of war. Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it would have been impossible to secure polling stations or allow voting for displaced citizens and soldiers on the frontline.

According to Ukrainian Constitution, Article 108 says that the president should continue with duties till a successor takes office in order to ensure continuity of power. This is sole reason that has allowed Zelenskyy to remain in office during martial law, as long as elections are not held.

Under the Ukrainian law, according to reports, there are no clear guidelines on how a president can extend terms, but the continuity of government is being given more stress at this time.

What are Zelenskyy’s public approval ratings?

In the past few years, the Ukrainian President has shuffled his cabinet several times during the war. He has also ousted several political and military leaders.

Notably, Russia portray him as unpopular and opinion polls in Ukraine are reportedly not reliable.

Meanwhile, critics argue that Ukraine’s Constitution doesn’t explicitly authorise term extensions for president and claim his presidency as illegitimate.

