LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > World > How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason

How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason

In the past few years, the Ukrainian President has shuffled his cabinet several times during the war. He has also ousted several political and military leaders.

How is Zelenskyy still Ukraine's president?
How is Zelenskyy still Ukraine's president?

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 13, 2025 16:05:10 IST

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Ukraine has been engaged in war with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Notably, Zelenskyy’s five-year term as Ukraine’s president officially ended on 20 May, 2024. Now, many argue, why is he still in power? Zelenskyy has remained in power by imposing martial law in Ukraine.

How is it possible?

According to reports, a grey area in the Ukrainian Constitution is helping him. Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Ukrainian President imposed martial law in the country on 24 February, 2022.

What is Ukraine’s Martial Law Act?

The Act reportedly halts presidential, parliamentary, and local elections during wartime and the reason is that fair elections and voter safety are not possible during the time of war. Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it would have been impossible to secure polling stations or allow voting for displaced citizens and soldiers on the frontline.

According to Ukrainian Constitution, Article 108 says that the president should continue with duties till a successor takes office in order to ensure continuity of power. This is sole reason that has allowed Zelenskyy to remain in office during martial law, as long as elections are not held.

Under the Ukrainian law, according to reports, there are no clear guidelines on how a president can extend terms, but the continuity of government is being given more stress at this time.

What are Zelenskyy’s public approval ratings?

In the past few years, the Ukrainian President has shuffled his cabinet several times during the war. He has also ousted several political and military leaders.

Notably, Russia portray him as unpopular and opinion polls in Ukraine are reportedly not reliable.

Meanwhile, critics argue that Ukraine’s Constitution doesn’t explicitly authorise term extensions for president and claim his presidency as illegitimate.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump, JD Vance To Meet Zelenskyy Virtually Before Alaska Summit With Putin? Know Here

Tags: home-hero-pos-2russiaukraineUkraine warvolodymyr zelenskyy

RELATED News

EAM S Jaishankar To Meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov In Moscow On This Date, What’s On Agenda?
Why US Vice President JD Vance’s Recent Vacation Trips Have Faced Backlash?
India’s Consulate General In Chicago Condemns Desecration Of BAPS Temple, Know What Actually Happened
Why Did Mexico Hand Over 26 Alleged Cartel Members to US? Know Real Reason
Donald Trump And Vladimir Putin To Meet At This Location In Alaska, White House Provides Big Update

LATEST NEWS

‘Wrong To Impose Such A Ban’: Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15
CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
Former RCB Player Joins Adult Site, Sparks Controversy: League Imposes Promotion Ban
Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs Removal Case: Kichcha Sudeepa Urges Adoption Over Captivity, Says, ‘They Didn’t Choose The Streets’
Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?