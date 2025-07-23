Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding? Over 90 Ukrainians Stuck At Georgia Border

Over 90 deportees from Ukraine are stranded in harsh conditions in a damp, overcrowded basement at Dariala Gorge.

The region falls between Georgia and Russia.

Many of the deportees are former prisoners who were expelled from Russia after completing their sentences while some were shown the door due to immigration problems.

The deportees haven’t been able to return to Ukraine from Russia.

No Takers For Deportees

Georgia, the neighboring country, has denied them an entry and cited their criminal backgrounds for the decision.

As a result, the deportees are left in a humanitarian limbo.

The detainees, including a small number of women, are confined to a basement at a Georgian border checkpoint.

They are only allowed outside to use the toilet, and even then, only in pairs under strict supervision. Some have now been stuck there for nearly two months.

Deportation Of Two Months And Counting

Many have been left stranded for almost two months now.

On July 20, many became frustrated and protested while saying that they aren’t allowed outside.

Another deportee said they are tortured and said the condition is overcrowded.

He also alleged that sick and elderly are not getting the proper treatment.

One man was injured in the protest, reports said.

Nikolai Lopata, a 45-year-old man stranded at the place, said that he was promised two times that he would be allowed to leave.

However, he hasn’t been allowed to do so.

He claimed that he is a patient of anxiety and paramedics treat him, but still, he has to live in the basement.

Lopata was convicted of a murder in 2010 and finished his term behind the bars only last year in 2024.

Reportedly, he arrived at the Georgia border early this month, where he was detained by the officials.

