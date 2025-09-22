LIVE TV
Home > World > "Humne dharm dekh kar nahi, unka karm dekh kar mara hai": Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 09:14:07 IST

Rabat [Morocco], September 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday highlighted the difference between Pakistani terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s response to it, saying that Operation Sindoor targeted terrorists for their actions rather than their religion, while leaving any civilian or military establishment untouched.

While interacting with the Indian community in Morocco during his visit, the Defence Minister highlighted the secular nature of India, which does not discriminate people from different communities.

“Ab bharat ki vishesha dekho, atankwadio ne deshvashiyo ka dharam puch kar mara, Magar hum logo ne kisi ka dharm dekh kar nahi, unka karm dekh kar maara hai. (The terrorists came here and killed our citizens after asking their religion But we did not see someone’s religion, but their actions),” Singh told during his interaction in Rabat, Morocco.

Talking about India having a strong secular base, the minister added, “We have no problems in people believing in whatever religion. This is the freedom, whoever wants to believe in whatever religion they believe. Whoever, whether from a particular religion, community, we don’t discriminate. This is India’s character.”

Singh further highlighted how India only targeted people and organisation who were responsible for the attack, while not targeting any civilian or military establishment.

“We killed only those who killed our people. We didn’t attack any civilian or any military establishment. Only India can have this character. Had we wanted, we could have attacked any military establishment or civilian establishment, but we didn’t do it. We should uphold this character of India,” he told the Indian community in Morocco.

Rajnath Singh arrived in Morocco on Sunday for a two-day official visit, marking the first-ever trip by an Indian Defence Minister to the country.

Singh landed at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, where he was received by the Head Wali of the Military Command of Casablanca and the Indian Ambassador to Morocco, Sanjay Rana.

Members of the Indian community, including the President of the Indian Association, also turned out in large numbers to extend a warm welcome to the minister. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: indian-communityindian-militaryindian-pakistan-conflictindian-responsemoroccan-visitmorocco-visitoperation sindoorpahalgam attackpakistani-terroristsrabatrajnath singhTERRORISM

QUICK LINKS