bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal
Home > World > Hurricane Melissa Ravages The Caribbean: Over 50 Dead As Climate Chaos Strikes Again

Hurricane Melissa ravages the Caribbean, killing over 50 and displacing thousands across Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba. With power, water, and homes destroyed, experts link the catastrophe to climate change.

Hurricane Melissa (Pic: wikipedia)
Hurricane Melissa (Pic: wikipedia)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Edited By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 3, 2025 14:23:12 IST

Tears Across the Caribbean: Hurricane Melissa Leaves Trail of Death and Despair

Heartbreak grips the Caribbean as Hurricane Melissa, one of the most powerful storms in recent history, tears through Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba, leaving at least 50 people dead and countless others homeless. The Category 5 monster storm ripped roofs off homes, snapped power lines, and swallowed towns whole. As Melissa finally drifts away, survivors are left staring at ruins where vibrant communities once stood, and officials warn, the death toll may yet rise.

Jamaica Hit Hard: Power And Water Systems Collapsed

More than 60 per cent of the island remains without power, and nearly half of the water systems are offline.
In the historic town of Black River, up to 90 per cent of structures lost their roofs, with snapped power lines and toppled concrete structures adding to the devastation, Al Jazeera reported.

Jamaica’s Information Minister Dana Morris Dixon said that while 19 deaths have been confirmed, credible reports suggest up to five additional fatalities may be identified.

Haiti Records Heavy Losses And Displacement

In Haiti, officials reported at least 31 deaths and 21 people missing, primarily in the southern region.
More than 15,800 people remain in shelters as recovery efforts continue, according to Al Jazeera.

Cuba Faces Massive Flooding, Zero Casualties Reported

Cuba reported no deaths as of Friday but faced severe flooding after more than 735,000 people were evacuated from the eastern part of the island.
The Cauto River overflowed, forcing emergency workers to conduct rescues using boats and military vehicles in waist-deep floodwaters.
Some areas received up to 380mm (15 inches) of rainfall, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Experts Link Storm Intensity To Climate Change

Experts have said that Hurricane Melissa, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the region, was made four times more likely by human-induced climate change, according to a study by Imperial College London, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Jamaica Activates Catastrophe Bond For Recovery

Jamaica is also turning to financial mechanisms to support recovery.

The country’s catastrophe bond, issued in 2024 in collaboration with the World Bank, provides USD 150 million in protection for four hurricane seasons and has been triggered by Hurricane Melissa.

Authorities urged donors to contribute only through official government channels to avoid scams.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 2:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Hurricane MelissaWorld news

