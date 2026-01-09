LIVE TV
Hypersonic Oreshnik Strike Shocks Ukraine: Know More About Russia's Deadliest Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile

Russia carried out a major missile and drone attack on Ukraine, including the use of a hypersonic ballistic missile, causing deaths, injuries, and damage to infrastructure, particularly in Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said the strike overwhelmed air defenses and marked a significant escalation. The hypersonic missile travels at more than five times the speed of sound, making it extremely difficult to intercept and highlighting Russia’s use of advanced weapons in the war.

what is hypersonic ballistic missile used by Russia to hit Ukraine hard today (Image: Representative Photo)
what is hypersonic ballistic missile used by Russia to hit Ukraine hard today (Image: Representative Photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 9, 2026 14:05:32 IST

Russia launched a hypersonic ballistic missile strike on Ukrainian territory overnight on January 9, 2026, as part of a broader barrage of missiles and drones targeting the country’s infrastructure and cities. 

According to reports, the Russian Ministry of Defence said its forces, “The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with high-precision long-range land- and sea-based weapons, including the Oreshnik mobile medium-range ground-based missile system,” This marks one of the most advanced weapons ever used by Moscow during the conflict.

The missile, a hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile, was reported travelling at extremely high speeds, and Ukraine’s Air Force said it was “moving at a speed of about 13,000 kilometers per hour along a ballistic trajectory.” The exact impact point was not confirmed immediately, but Ukrainian officials reported multiple explosions in western Lviv and other regions.

The ballistic missile was accompanied by several drones and other missiles

According to reports, Russian strikes were not limited to the hypersonic ballistic missile, they also included the launch of dozens of drones and conventional missiles, which overwhelmed the Ukrainian air defences. The authorities said that it was one of the most intensive attacks in recent months. Ukrainian air defences reportedly brought down many projectiles, however, several passed through.

Local officials confirmed that the attacks killed many civilians and inflicted damage on infrastructure. At least four people were killed, and more than two dozen were injured in Kyiv by missiles and drones, with fires and disruption of water and power reported across the capital.

The Russian government claimed the strike was in retaliation for an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on President Vladimir Putin’s residence, a narrative Kyiv and many Western officials have denied.

International reactions to the strike remain tense, with Ukraine calling for greater support and widespread condemnation of Moscow’s use of highly advanced weapons systems amid broader disputes over how to secure a ceasefire.

What Is the Hypersonic Ballistic Missile Russia Used?

The missile reportedly used in the strike, known as Oreshnik, is an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of hypersonic speeds and is generally defined as faster than five times the speed of sound (Mach 5). According to available information, Oreshnik is derived from Russia’s RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile design and can exceed Mach 10, which is over 10 times the speed of sound. It is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and conventional payloads.

Hypersonic ballistic missiles move with extreme speed and adjusts its trajectory during flight, which helps it evade air defence systems and can strike enemy deep in its territory. 

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 2:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

