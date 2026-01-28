‘If Pushed, We’ll Respond Like…’ Iran Fires Back At Trump’s Nuclear Deal Push With Stark Warning Amid Rising Tensions

Iran fired back at Trump’s post on Wednesday, January 28. Their UN mission didn’t hold back: “Last time the U.S. jumped into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it blew through more than $7 trillion and lost over 7,000 American lives.”

Iran warns Donald Trump

They added, “Iran’s open to real dialogue, as long as there’s mutual respect and shared interests- BUT IF PUSHED, WE’LL DEFEND OURSELVES AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!”

Meanwhile, the US president tried to tie any new deal to Iran’s nuclear program. He pushed Tehran to limit its nuclear capabilities, writing, “Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal — NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS one that is good for all parties.”

Funny thing: Trump keeps bringing up nuclear weapons, even though the White House claimed US strikes on Iranian sites back in June wiped out Iran’s ability to develop them.

Iran, for its part, keeps denying it ever wanted nukes. They say their nuclear program is just for peaceful, civilian purposes.

Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran

Donald Trump just gave Iran a pretty blunt warning: make a deal soon, or the US military steps in. On Wednesday, he jumped on Truth Social to say a “massive Armada” is already on its way to Iran. He said the fleet’s moving fast, and they’re not messing around they have “great power, enthusiasm, and purpose.”

Trump made it clear: if Iran tries anything, the US response will hit even harder than last June’s strikes on those three nuclear sites. He compared the situation to Venezuela, basically saying the fleet is totally ready to act quickly and forcefully if needed just like when the US took down Nicolás Maduro.

“Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!” he wrote. “As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was ‘Operation Midnight Hammer,’ a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse!”

All this comes as the US keeps sending military power to the area, including the USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group. Trump’s been threatening Iran for a while now, especially after the government cracked down on protests.

For a moment, he seemed satisfied he claimed Iran scrapped over 800 planned executions of detained protesters. But even after that, the US sent in more forces, just to make sure the pressure stays on.

The US has already insisted that Iran should accept to stop any uranium enrichment, which can be used to generate nuclear fuel and weapons grade uranium. Tehran has disqualified such a request.

The threat of US attacks and the threat of retaliation by Iran is causing anxiety among the Gulf states of a potential regional war that may interfere with the oil trade.

Following the post by Trump, oil prices increased marginally, with the world benchmark Brent crude increasing 0.3 per cent on the day, slightly below $68 a barrel.

