IMF Comes To Pakistan’s Rescue Yet Again, Secures Big Loan, Financial Body Sets These Conditions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) comes to Pakistan’s rescue yet again. Pakistan has now reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF to secure $1.2 billion in funding, the Fund announced on Tuesday. However, the agreement, part of Pakistan’s ongoing loan programs, awaits final approval from the IMF’s Executive Board.

According to the reports, Pakistan will receive $1 billion through the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and $200 million under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). Once approved, these disbursements will bring the total funds received under both programs to approximately $3.3 billion.

“The IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on the second review of the 37-month Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the first review of the 28-month arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board. Upon approval, Pakistan will have access to about US$1.0 billion (SDR 760 million) under the EFF and about US$200 million (SDR 154 million) under the RSF, bringing total disbursements under the two arrangements to about US$3.3 billion,” the IMF said in an official statement.

IMF Notes Signs of Stability in Pakistani Economy

The IMF has highlighted that Pakistan’s economic program, supported by the EFF. According to IMF Pakistan is rebuilding macroeconomic stability and market confidence. The Fund pointed to key indicators showing the country’s recovery remains on track, including contained inflation, stronger external buffers, and improving financial conditions as reflected in narrowing sovereign spreads.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb had a significant meeting with Mr. Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mashreq Bank, and its senior management on the sidelines of the the 2025 World Bank Group–IMF Annual Meetings. During the… pic.twitter.com/Jvk1OZLeqC — Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan (@Financegovpk) October 15, 2025

“The recovery remains on track, with the FY25 current account recording a surplus—the first in 14 years, the fiscal primary balance surpassing the program target, inflation remaining contained, external buffers strengthening, and financial conditions improving as sovereign spreads have narrowed significantly,” the IMF said.

IMF officials stressed that the next tranche of funding will be released once the Executive Board completes its formal review, a standard step in the Fund’s lending framework where disbursements follow successful periodic assessments.

Reform or Rhetoric? The IMF’s Blind Spot in Pakistan The IMF’s latest review praises Pakistan for “advancing reforms to boost private sector development, improve governance, and reduce state intervention.” Macroeconomic stabilization is undeniable — inflation has eased,… — Asad Ali Shah (@Asad_Ashah) October 15, 2025

Pakistan To Maintain Fiscal Discipline and Climate Resilience

As part of the agreement, Pakistan has pledged to maintain a tight, data-driven monetary policy and enhance climate resilience- an urgent requirement following recent devastating floods.

“The authorities reaffirmed their commitment to the EFF- and RSF-supported programs, and to maintaining sound and prudent macroeconomic policies while advancing ongoing structural reforms,” the IMF statement added.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the staff-level agreement marks a significant milestone, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

“The staff-level deal marks a major step forward,” Aurangzeb told reporters, according to Reuters, noting that the IMF team had concluded its review visit last week.

