Imran Khan’s Life In Danger? Former Pakistan PM’s Health Scare Deepens As PTI Opposes ‘Secret’ Jail Transfer, Party Cries Foul

Fresh concerns have emerged over the health and safety of Imran Khan after his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleged that authorities are planning to secretly move the jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister from prison to a hospital without informing his family.

In a strongly worded statement, PTI warned that any such “secret” transfer would be a violation of constitutional rights and jail rules, and could endanger Khan’s life. The development has intensified political tensions in Pakistan, where Khan’s incarceration has remained a deeply contentious issue.

PTI Flags ‘Serious Risk’ to Imran Khan’s Life

PTI said it was “deeply concerned” about reports suggesting authorities might shift Khan for medical treatment without taking his family and personal doctors into confidence.

The party described the alleged move as a “blatant violation” of fundamental human rights and legal requirements. It insisted that any medical examination or treatment must take place in the presence of Khan’s personal physicians and at least one family member.

Rejecting what it called “secrecy” around the former premier’s health, PTI stated that hiding facts would amount to deliberately putting Imran Khan’s life at risk. The party further warned that the government would be held responsible for any consequences arising from unilateral action.

Severe Vision Loss Raises Alarm

The controversy follows a report submitted to the Supreme Court by lawyer Salman Safdar, who was appointed as a “friend of the court” to assess Khan’s condition at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

According to the report, the 73-year-old has suffered severe vision loss in his right eye due to central retinal vein occlusion, retaining only about 15 percent sight in the affected eye. PTI has alleged that delays in medical care by jail authorities worsened his condition, calling the treatment “deliberate, inhuman, and illegal.”

The findings have triggered protests by an opposition alliance, including PTI members, who staged a sit-in outside Parliament House in Islamabad demanding Khan’s immediate transfer to a reputed medical facility.

Government Says Medical Facilities Will Be Provided

Responding to the controversy, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Khan would eventually be shifted to a newly constructed jail in Islamabad equipped with medical facilities once it becomes operational in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the government is committed to providing facilities to every prisoner in accordance with the law, emphasizing that humanitarian considerations remain a priority.

Authorities have also indicated plans to form a medical board for Khan’s treatment.

Legal Battle Intensifies in Islamabad High Court

Amid mounting health concerns, Khan’s lawyers have approached the Islamabad High Court seeking suspension of his December 20, 2025 conviction in a graft case involving state gifts. The petition argues that continued incarceration during the pendency of the appeal would result in a miscarriage of justice.

Khan, who was removed from office through a parliamentary vote in April 2022, has been in jail since August 2023 following convictions in multiple cases that he maintains are politically motivated.

Political Storm Deepens in Pakistan

For Khan’s supporters, the health scare reinforces longstanding allegations that elements within Pakistan’s power structure are targeting the former prime minister. PTI has vowed to continue protests until transparency is ensured regarding his medical treatment.

As speculation over a possible jail transfer continues, the central question remains: Is Imran Khan’s life truly in danger, or is the escalating row another chapter in Pakistan’s ongoing political turmoil?

ALSO READ: No Green Signal For Peace? Ukraine Strikes Black Sea Oil Hub As Russia Claims 12 Villages In Donetsk- Here’s What’s Happening