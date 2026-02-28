LIVE TV
India Issues Advisory For Nationals In Israel To Remain Vigilant After 'Preemptive Strike' On Iran; Embassy Activates Helpline Number

India Issues Advisory For Nationals In Israel To Remain Vigilant After ‘Preemptive Strike’ On Iran; Embassy Activates Helpline Number

India on Saturday urged its nationals in Israel to exercise “utmost caution and remain vigilant” following recent strikes on Iran by Israel and the United States. The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv released an advisory citing the “prevailing security situation in the region” and called on Indian citizens to strictly adhere to safety protocols issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.

February 28, 2026 15:30:25 IST

IndiGo on Saturday said it is closely monitoring developments related to Iran and its airspace amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The airline assured passengers that safety remains its top priority and that operational adjustments will be made if required.

In a post on X, IndiGo said it is tracking regional updates and stands ready to respond as the situation evolves. The carrier advised customers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and said any changes would be communicated through registered contact details.

Safety First, Passengers Asked To Monitor Updates

IndiGo said its teams are prepared to implement necessary measures if flight routes or schedules are impacted due to airspace restrictions. The advisory comes as tensions between Iran and Israel threaten to disrupt aviation corridors in the region.

Airspace closures in Iran, Israel and Iraq have already led to suspension of flights in affected zones, raising concerns over possible rerouting and delays for international carriers operating through West Asia.

Regional Crisis Deepens After Joint Strike

The travel advisory follows a joint military strike by Israel and the United States on Iran, reportedly targeting military installations and missile production sites. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named the operation “Operation Roaring Lion,” according to Israeli media reports.

Explosions were reported in parts of Tehran, including areas near offices linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, activated sirens and shifted key facilities, including hospitals, to protected locations.

Amid the escalating crisis, the Embassy of India in Tehran also issued a safety advisory, urging Indian nationals to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement.

24×7 Helpline For Assistance

In case of emergency, Indian citizens can contact the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv through its 24×7 helpline:

Telephone: +972-54-7520711
E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 2:15 PM IST
QUICK LINKS