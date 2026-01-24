Indian Man Kills Wife, 3 Relatives In US, 12-Year-Old Son Hides In Closet, Calls 911 – What Triggered The Bloodbath?

51-year-old Vijay Kumar has been arrested in the US after killing his wife, Meemu Dogra, 43, and three other relatives, Gourav Kumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38, inside a home. The US police have revealed that the matter was related to a domestic dispute leading to killing the four victims by shooting them.

During the probe, investigators revealed that Kumar and Dogra’s 12-year-old child took the initiative to call the emergency telephone number 911 and provide the information to the US police.

How did the Indian man shoot his wife and 3 relatives?

An argument has broken out between the couple, Kumar and Dogra, at their home in Atlanta in the United States. Following the argument, the Indian couple went to the residence at Brook lvy Court in Lawrenceville, Georgia, with their child, where Gourav Cumar, Nidhi Chander, and Harish Chander lived along with two minors aged seven and 10.

It was at the residence at Brook lvy Court where Kumar shot his wife and three relatives. The three children were present in the home during the shooting. Seeing the horrifying incident, they hid inside a closet, leading to their escape from the scene. One child called the emergency services, which led to the arrival of the Gwinnett County Police within a short time.

Officials Respond to Shooting Involving Indian Man

As per the report of Fox5, the incident was reported to police on Friday, January 23, at about 2.30 am when officers were informed about the shooting in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court. After arriving at the scene, the police found the bodies of four adults with gunshot wounds.

The shooter’s vehicle was still in the driveway, prompting officers to deploy K-9 units to search the surrounding area. A police dog successfully tracked Kumar to a nearby woodline, where he was apprehended and taken into custody.

The Indian mission in Atlanta, in a post on X, regretted the incident. “We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family”.