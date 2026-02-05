LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Confirms US Talks In Oman: “Grateful To Our Omani Brothers” — But Will Nuclear Disputes Derail Them Again?

Iran Confirms US Talks In Oman: “Grateful To Our Omani Brothers” — But Will Nuclear Disputes Derail Them Again?

Iran has confirmed that nuclear-focused talks with the United States will take place in Oman on Friday, despite deep disagreements over the agenda and rising regional tensions.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 5, 2026 03:17:17 IST

Iran’s top diplomat confirmed on Wednesday that talks between Iran and the United States are set to take place in Oman on Friday. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the announcement even though there had been signs the planned meeting might fall apart over disagreements about when and how to hold it.

As per reports, Araghchi wrote on X on Wednesday evening, “I’m grateful to our Omani brothers for making all necessary arrangements,” saying that Oman had worked to get the meeting ready.

Iran Nuclear Program at the Center of Talks

The talks are meant to focus on Iran’s nuclear program, which has been a major point of tension between Tehran and Washington for years. According to reports,a regional official told reporters that Iran had wanted a different type of meeting than originally proposed, one that would focus only on the nuclear issue between Tehran and the United States. That official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Earlier reports had said the meeting may have trouble starting on Friday because Iran and the US had not agreed on how it should be structured. Iran wanted the meeting to be a bilateral affair, only involving the US and Iran, and focused just on the nuclear file. The United States has been pushing for a broader agenda. Washington wants to discuss concerns such as Iran’s ballistic missiles, its support for armed groups in the region, and human rights issues.

US Pushes for Broader Discussions With Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said US officials were working to keep the meeting alive. He has said that discussions should include more than just the nuclear issue and touch on other matters that worry the United States.

Reports say that tensions between Iran and the US have been high. In recent weeks, there have been military confrontations in the Middle East, and both sides have issued warnings. The US has also accused Iran of being responsible for regional instability, while Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful.

Iran’s President Pezeshkian Signals Support From Tehran

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian showed support for negotiations when he said he had instructed Araghchi to “pursue fair and equitable negotiations” with the United States. This was seen as a sign that Tehran’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, may be backing the talks.

On Friday, diplomats from both sides are expected to meet in Muscat, Oman, to resume these long-delayed talks. Whether they will ease tensions or deepen disagreements remains uncertain, but the meeting marks a rare chance for direct engagement between the two countries.

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 3:17 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Iran Confirms US Talks In Oman: “Grateful To Our Omani Brothers” — But Will Nuclear Disputes Derail Them Again?

QUICK LINKS