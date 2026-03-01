LIVE TV
Iranian Drone Strike Damages High-Rise Residential Tower In Bahrain Amid Growing Middle East Conflict — Watch Video

The governments in the Gulf have shut down their airspace, and most airlines canceled flights due to safety reasons.

Published: March 1, 2026 00:32:47 IST

A drone attack by Iran was reported to have struck residential buildings in the capital of Bahrain, Manama, as tension soared between Iran and the United States and Israel in joint attacks. The interior ministry of Bahrain officials confirmed that a series of residential towers were hit and the civil defence agencies had to engage in fighting and rescue missions on the affected areas. Online videos that were confirmed by reports depicted what seemed to be a drone hitting a high rise building, after which a loud explosion occurred and a heavy smoke emerging out of the building in Seif district in Manama. 

The viral video of the incident spread out of control on the social media, and many viewers responded to the dramatic footage of the fire and clouds of smoke that were emerging in the residential district. Though, the Bahraini officials have not released specific numbers of people killed or which group organized the attack. Meanwhile, independent confirmation exists that the drone was of Iranian origin or launched by Tehran forces but many analysts have attributed the footage to the online expansion of the region. 

The drone assault was reported to be one of a broader retaliation against the US-Israel military intervention into Iranian territory by the Iranian allies. In response, Tehran conducted a volley of missiles and drone attacks on US military bases and other strategic locations throughout the Gulf, including in Bahrain, where the facility related to the US Navy Fifth Fleet was reportedly bombed, which caused explosions and smoke to be seen in the port area. 

The event has increased the tensions in the region and highlighted the danger of civilian civilian areas being involved in the conflict. The governments in the Gulf have shut down their airspace, and most airlines canceled flights due to safety reasons. People in the affected cities have been encouraged to remain home and the international officials are keeping a close focus on the situation since it is volatile and fluid. 

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 12:32 AM IST
