Iran, E3 Nations Hold ‘Serious’ Talks in Istanbul as Sanctions Loom Over Tehran’s Nuclear Program

Diplomats from Iran, Britain, France and Germany met in Istanbul on Friday for tense discussions over Tehran’s nuclear program, as pressure mounts over possible reimposition of UN sanctions, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Friday.

The four-hour-long meeting, which reportedly took place inside the Iranian Consulate, was the first such discussion held since the 12-day war between Iran and Israel ended in June following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement to pave the way for further talks.

Iran’s Nuclear Program and Looming Sanctions in Focus

The key issue at the center of the renewed negotiations is Iran’s nuclear program and the snapback mechanism, which would allow UN sanctions lifted in the 2015 nuclear deal to return if Tehran emerges as non-compliant.

“The meeting was serious, frank and detailed,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who led Iranian delegation, told the US-based news agency, while revealing, “It was agreed that consultations on this matter will continue.”

European diplomats, the report suggests, have warned that sanctions could resume by the end of August unless Iran resumes cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and limits its highly enriched uranium stockpile.

A European official told the publication that delaying snapback is possible “on the condition that there is credible diplomatic engagement” from Tehran.

Iran Says Trust Must Be Rebuilt

Iran, on its part, has insisted that trust must be restored, particularly after the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 deal during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Gharibabadi stressed that Tehran “has absolutely no trust in the United States”, while asserting that diplomacy shouldn’t be a cover for what he called “hidden agendas such as military action.”

Iran has also threatened to exit the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty if sanctions are reimposed, insisting on its right to enrich uranium for “legitimate needs.”

Escalating Tensions, Uncertain Road Ahead

Tensions have grown following Israeli and US airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear sites in June, which saw Tehran retaliate with missile attacks on Israel and an American air base in Qatar.

European officials say they are committed to diplomacy but “time is running out.” Iran, meanwhile, has suspended IAEA cooperation, and its uranium stockpile enriched to 60% purity has now crossed 400 kg, according to a report by the IAEA which was reportedly leakes last month.

While IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi welcomed Tehran’s willingness to engage, he stressed on Friday from Singapore: “If inspectors do not return soon, there will be a serious problem… We need to move from words to the reality.”

