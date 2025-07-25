Iran-Israel War To Re-Start? Here’s What Experts Have To Say

Last month, the 12-day war between Israel and Iran ended abruptly without any clear winner. However, the Israeli regime believes that its assault on Iran was a success.

Iran lost several of its top military commanders and nuclear scientists in the war, and the US bombed what it said were nuclear sites of Iran at Fordow.

Considering these factors, Israel said it had achieved its major objectives and hence, celebrated as if it had won the war.

But it seems Israel doesn’t want to put an end to its hostilities against Iran.

What Are The Odds Of Israel Attacking Iran Again?

Reports say that Israel is eyeing another chance to strike Iran and remove its Islamic regime, led by Khamenei.

Even the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian noted that the ceasefire between the two countries could end anytime, local media reports said.

Experts believe Israel wants to ensure Iran is completely disarmed, just like Syria and Lebanon, so that it ceases to be a threat.

However, to declare war, experts say Israel would require a green signal from its biggest ally, the United States.

But the US might not allow Israel to do it again, sources say.

Reports Say Israel Wants To Bring Down The Iranian Regime

Recently, major European powers threatened Iran with sanctions if it refuses to accept the new nuclear deal.

Experts say Israel could use this as an excuse to reignite its war against Iran.

A report by a US media house suggested that Israel wants to continue its aggression against Iran through covert operations.

This includes the various cases of explosions and fires across Iran at certain points.

It said that Israel was likely responsible for incidents of explosions at oil refineries and residential complexes and cited key officials for its report.

Experts said that even after these incidents, if Israel decides to directly attack Iran, Tehran could respond accordingly.

And this could enhance the disturbance in the Middle East even more, sources note.

