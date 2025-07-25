Home > World > Iran-Israel War To Re-Start? Here’s What Experts Have To Say

Iran-Israel War To Re-Start? Here’s What Experts Have To Say

Last month’s Israel-Iran war ended without a clear winner, but Israel claimed success. Experts warn tensions remain high, with Israel possibly planning another strike. Covert attacks continue, and further escalation could destabilise the Middle East, sources say.

Experts have said Israel might target Iran again to topple their Islamic government
Experts have said Israel might target Iran again to topple their Islamic government

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 25, 2025 15:31:00 IST

Last month, the 12-day war between Israel and Iran ended abruptly without any clear winner. However, the Israeli regime believes that its assault on Iran was a success.

Iran lost several of its top military commanders and nuclear scientists in the war, and the US bombed what it said were nuclear sites of Iran at Fordow.

Considering these factors, Israel said it had achieved its major objectives and hence, celebrated as if it had won the war.

But it seems Israel doesn’t want to put an end to its hostilities against Iran.

What Are The Odds Of Israel Attacking Iran Again?

Reports say that Israel is eyeing another chance to strike Iran and remove its Islamic regime, led by Khamenei.

Even the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian noted that the ceasefire between the two countries could end anytime, local media reports said.

Experts believe Israel wants to ensure Iran is completely disarmed, just like Syria and Lebanon, so that it ceases to be a threat. 

However, to declare war, experts say Israel would require a green signal from its biggest ally, the United States.

But the US might not allow Israel to do it again, sources say.

Reports Say Israel Wants To Bring Down The Iranian Regime

Recently, major European powers threatened Iran with sanctions if it refuses to accept the new nuclear deal. 

Experts say Israel could use this as an excuse to reignite its war against Iran.

A report by a US media house suggested that Israel wants to continue its aggression against Iran through covert operations.

This includes the various cases of explosions and fires across Iran at certain points.

It said that Israel was likely responsible for incidents of explosions at oil refineries and residential complexes and cited key officials for its report.

Experts said that even after these incidents, if Israel decides to directly attack Iran, Tehran could respond accordingly.

And this could enhance the disturbance in the Middle East even more, sources note.

Also Read: Iran Refuses To Quit Uranium Enrichment Despite Devastating Airstrikes: What’s Next In Nuclear Talks?

Tags: home-hero-pos-1iranisraelNuclear

RELATED News

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Moves to Restore Independence of Anti-Corruption Agencies Amid Backlash
PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome in Maldives, Set to Hold Bilateral Talks With President Muizzu
Tropical Storm Co-may Hits Philippines, Leaving 25 Dead & Over 278,000 Displaced
Bill Clinton Among Nearly 50 Celebrities Who Sent Birthday Notes to Jeffrey Epstein: Report
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: US Pulls Out, Cites Hamas’ Bad Faith As Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

LATEST NEWS

After Dhankhar’s Resignation, EC Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General As RO For VP Polls
Explainer | Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur
Iran-Israel War To Re-Start? Here’s What Experts Have To Say
Maargan OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Vijay Antony’s Murder Mystery
What Caused Stock Market Crash Today? Sensex Crashes 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,840
5 Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva and Attract Peace, Health & Positivity Before the Month Ends
“Glorywebs Joins Hands with ‘We Women Want 2025’ as Associate Sponsor to Champion Women in Tech & Leadership”
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers
Cha Eun Woo’s Heartfelt Request To Fans Before Military Enlistment, ‘You’ll Miss Me, Right?’
tvN’s ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ Starring YoonA And Lee Chae Min Unveils First Teaser, Promises Royal Culinary Romance
Iran-Israel War To Re-Start? Here’s What Experts Have To Say

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran-Israel War To Re-Start? Here’s What Experts Have To Say

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran-Israel War To Re-Start? Here’s What Experts Have To Say
Iran-Israel War To Re-Start? Here’s What Experts Have To Say
Iran-Israel War To Re-Start? Here’s What Experts Have To Say
Iran-Israel War To Re-Start? Here’s What Experts Have To Say

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?