Iran Earthquake Today: 4.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Bandar Abbas Amid Escalating US-Iran-Israel Conflict

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck west of Bandar Abbas in Iran on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 7, 2026 10:53:32 IST

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck west of Bandar Abbas in Iran on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor occurred about 74 kilometres west of Bandar Abbas at a depth of 10 kilometres, as per USGS data.

A quake of 4.1 magnitude is generally considered light to moderate. People living near the epicentre may have experienced mild shaking, though earthquakes of this intensity rarely result in serious structural damage. 

So far, no casualties or major damage have been reported. Authorities have also confirmed that no tsunami warning has been issued, and the likelihood of a tsunami remains extremely low. 

Iran Earthquake Today After Recent 4.3 Hit Gerash 

Earlier on Tuesday, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Gerash region in southern Iran’s Fars province. The tremor occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometres and was recorded at 6:54 GMT (around 10:24 am local time). The epicentre was located roughly 55 km north-northwest of Gerash, in a largely rural area. 

Middle East Conflict Escalates Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran

The recent earthquake tremors come at a time when tensions between the United States and Iran have sharply escalated. The conflict intensified nearly a week ago after Israel and the US launched strikes on Irania targets, triggering retaliatory attacks across parts of the Middle East. 

Overnight airstrikes between February 28 and March 1 reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As the situation continues to escalate, several Gulf nations including Kuwait, Oman, the UAE and Qatar, remain on high alert over the possibility of further strikes by the US and Israel. Residents in Dubai and Qatar even received emergency alerts on their phones on Thursday warning of a potential missile attack, which was later ruled out.

Since the conflict began, multiple explosions have rocked major cities across the Middle East, leaving at least 1,230 people dead in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials cited by the Associated Press (AP).

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 10:43 AM IST
QUICK LINKS