Iran Holds Mass Funeral For Over 150 Schoolgirls Killed In US-Israeli Strikes | WATCH

Thousands gathered in southern Iran on Tuesday for the funeral procession of schoolgirls killed in recent US-Israeli strikes, according to Iranian state media. The ceremony comes amid escalating hostilities between Tehran and its regional adversaries.

Iranian broadcaster Press TV reported that more than 150 students died after Minab Girls Primary School in Hormozgan province was hit during missile strikes over the weekend. Visuals aired by the channel showed large crowds marching in mourning, many chanting slogans condemning the attacks.

In posts on X, the broadcaster described the event as a funeral for the “martyrs” of what it called a US and Israeli “terrorist attack.”

रस्ता निहारती रहीं माएं तमाम रात

बच्चे सभी स्कूल से जन्नत चले गये. ख़ुद को सुपर पावर कहने वाले देश जब लड़कियों के स्कूल पर बम गिरायें और उसमें 180 से ज्यादा बच्चियॉं शहीद हो जायें

Funeral is being held for more than 150 Iranian school girls who have been killed by an Israeli – American strike in Minab, Iran

Another perspective of the funeral procession for the martyrs of the US and Israeli regime's terrorist attack on Minab Elementary School.





Civilian Toll Draws Global Concern

According to UN News, the death toll from the strike on the school stands at around 150, with nearly 100 others injured.

The UNESCO expressed deep concern over the impact of the attacks on educational institutions. In a statement, the agency stressed that schools are protected under international humanitarian law and warned that targeting them endangers students and teachers while undermining the right to education.

‘Operation Epic Fury’ And Expanding Conflict

The strikes were part of a broader US-Israeli military campaign launched on February 28, referred to as “Operation Epic Fury” or “Roaring Lion.” The coordinated assault reportedly targeted Iranian military facilities, missile sites, nuclear-linked infrastructure and command centres.

US President Donald Trump, in a letter to Congress cited by Fox News, said the strikes were ordered to protect American forces and national interests, including ensuring maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and supporting regional allies such as Israel.

Trump stated that no US ground troops were deployed and that the operation was designed to limit civilian casualties while deterring future threats.

Iran Retaliates, Tensions Soar

In response, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting US-linked assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

The rapid escalation has raised fears of a broader regional conflict in West Asia, with world leaders and international organisations urging restraint. However, with retaliatory strikes continuing on both sides, the prospect of de-escalation remains uncertain.

(Via Agency Inputs)

