Iran Nuclear Sites Crippled By US Airstrikes, CIA Reveals

Amid reports that the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites caused minimal damage to the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has now confirmed that the strikes “severely damaged” Tehran’s key nuclear facilities and that it would take years to rebuild those structures.

In an official statement released on Wednesday (local time), CIA Director John Ratcliffe stated:

“CIA can confirm that a body of credible intelligence indicates Iran’s Nuclear Program has been severely damaged by the recent, targeted strikes. This includes new intelligence from a historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years.”

He added that the CIA continues to gather intelligence and update appropriate decision-makers and oversight bodies. He also promised that updates would be shared with the public when possible due to the matter’s national significance.

“CIA continues to collect additional reliably sourced information to keep appropriate decision-makers and oversight bodies fully informed. When possible, we will also provide updates and information to the American public, given the national importance of this matter and in every attempt to provide transparency,” the statement said.

The CIA’s confirmation comes amid mounting reports questioning the extent of the US strikes carried out on June 22, especially following a CNN report that claimed the attacks caused only temporary disruption and did not destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities as asserted by US President Donald Trump.

The CNN report, citing seven individuals briefed on early Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) assessments, stated that the strikes may have set Iran’s nuclear program back only by a few months. They also suggested that centrifuges remained functional and some uranium stockpiles may have been relocated prior to the strikes.

In response to growing skepticism, President Trump announced that Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and senior military leaders at the Pentagon would be holding a media briefing at 8 a.m. EST (5:30 PM IST) on Thursday. The briefing aims to highlight the mission’s success and defend the efforts of American pilots involved in the complex operation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Secretary of Defense (War!) Pete Hegseth, together with Military Representatives, will be holding a Major News Conference tomorrow morning at 8 A.M. EST at The Pentagon, in order to fight for the Dignity of our Great American Pilots. These Patriots were very upset! After 36 hours of dangerously flying through Enemy Territory, they landed, they knew the Success was LEGENDARY, and then, two days later, they started reading Fake News by CNN and The Failing New York Times.”

He accused the media of deliberately misrepresenting facts to attack his administration: “Fortunately for them and, as usual, solely for the purpose of demeaning PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, the Fake News (Times and CNN) lied and totally misrepresented the Facts, none of which they had (because it was too soon, there were no Facts out there yet!). The News Conference will prove both interesting and irrefutable. Enjoy!”

(With inputs from ANI)

