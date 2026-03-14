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Home > World > Iran Urges Muslim Nations To Come Together In War Against The US, Zionists, Vows To Recover ‘Blood Money’ For Those Killed

Iran Urges Muslim Nations To Come Together In War Against The US, Zionists, Vows To Recover ‘Blood Money’ For Those Killed

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran’s Armed Forces, has urged leaders of Muslim-majority countries to unite against what he described as the influence of the United States and Zionist forces.

Iran urges Muslim nations to come together (Image:X)
Iran urges Muslim nations to come together (Image:X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 14, 2026 14:59:17 IST

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Iran Urges Muslim Nations To Come Together In War Against The US, Zionists, Vows To Recover ‘Blood Money’ For Those Killed

Amid the intense war with US and the Israel, Iran on Saturday has urged the leaders of Muslim states to come together against the United States and the Zionists.

The spokesperson of Iran’s Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, made the statement calling for unity against the influence of the US and the Israel, according to state broadcaster Press TV.

In a direct appeal to the leadership of Islamic nations, the Brigadier General stated, “Trust Islamic Republic and its Muslim people, and let us unite for the solidarity of the Islamic world against disbelief, polytheism, and hypocrisy led by the US and the Zionists.”

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These remarks, carried by Press TV, emphasise the General’s call for solidarity across the Islamic world to challenge the current global leadership of the United States and the Zionists. 

This call for regional unity coincides with a significant escalation in military rhetoric.

Earlier, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the Spokesperson of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, issued a televised address on Saturday, warning that “America and the Zionists will pay the price for every single drop of unjustly shed blood and the compensation for the damages inflicted.”

Underlining recent defensive actions, Zolfaghari noted that “two MQ-9 drones in Firuzabad and Bandar Abbas and another aircraft in the sky of Tabriz were intercepted and destroyed by the Sepah’s air defence systems.” 

He claimed the total number of drones destroyed has reached 112 aircraft, including combat, reconnaissance, and suicide drones.

The military official linked these measures to broader operations by the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Aerospace and Naval Forces of Sepah, and Hezbollah. 

These actions, conducted under the holy code “‘Ya Saheb al-Zaman, may God hasten his relief'”, followed the International Quds Day march.

During the address, Zolfaghari confirmed that “‘Kheibar-Shekan’ solid-fuel precision missiles and offensive drones were sent in large numbers towards enemy targets. 

He stated the “destruction of the northern command infrastructures of the occupying Zionists and the gathering place of American forces” served as primary strategic goals.

Specific targets identified included centres in Haifa, Caesarea, settlements of Zariit and Shlomi, and the ‘Holon’ military-industrial complex. 

The scope also extended to regional US assets, with the spokesperson claiming gathering places, including ‘Al Dhafra’ and ‘Erbil’ bases, were hit following a warning to leave the region.

Zolfaghari further asserted the campaign aimed at “hunting down Zionist and American criminal commanders.” 

He claimed that 10 residence points in the occupied territories and 3 gathering places of Americans in the region were precisely targeted.

These reported strikes included seven points in Tel Aviv, two in Rishon LeZion, and one in Shoham, as well as US commander locations at the ‘King Sultan’, ‘Victoria’, and ‘Erbil’ bases.

Reinforcing this message of defiance, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has unveiled its aerial capabilities within a subterranean arsenal. 

A report by Mehr News Agency highlighted a collection of drones displayed in a large tunnel under an image of Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei.

Vowing the campaign would persist, Zolfaghari declared that “the doors of hell will not be closed until the destruction of the last child-killing criminal.” 

He maintained that victory comes from God, swearing to recover the “blood money” for those killed.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 2:57 PM IST
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Iran Urges Muslim Nations To Come Together In War Against The US, Zionists, Vows To Recover ‘Blood Money’ For Those Killed

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Iran Urges Muslim Nations To Come Together In War Against The US, Zionists, Vows To Recover ‘Blood Money’ For Those Killed
Iran Urges Muslim Nations To Come Together In War Against The US, Zionists, Vows To Recover ‘Blood Money’ For Those Killed
Iran Urges Muslim Nations To Come Together In War Against The US, Zionists, Vows To Recover ‘Blood Money’ For Those Killed
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