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Home > World News > Iran’s Big Move After Donald Trump’s Bombing Threat: Tehran Calls People To Form ‘Human Chains’ Around Power Plants Before 48-Hour Attack Deadline

Iran’s Big Move After Donald Trump’s Bombing Threat: Tehran Calls People To Form ‘Human Chains’ Around Power Plants Before 48-Hour Attack Deadline

After Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iran’s power plants, Tehran has responded with an unusual protest call. Iran’s Deputy Sports Minister Alireza Rahimi urged athletes, artists and students to form human chains around power stations.

Iran calls for human chains around power plants after Trump threatens bombing campaign if Strait of Hormuz is not reopened. Photo: Gemini.
Iran calls for human chains around power plants after Trump threatens bombing campaign if Strait of Hormuz is not reopened. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 7, 2026 10:04:38 IST

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Iran’s Big Move After Donald Trump’s Bombing Threat: Tehran Calls People To Form ‘Human Chains’ Around Power Plants Before 48-Hour Attack Deadline

After US President Donald threatened to attack Iranian civilian infrastructure, including power plants, Iran’s  Deputy Sports Minister, Alireza Rahimi, has urged the country’s athletes and artists to form “human chains” around power plants. The minister called for a symbolic protest to deter the US from attacking the power plants of the country.

The call to form human chains was given after US President Donald Trump held a press conference at White House on Monday, reiterating


the threats of decimating the civilian infrastructure and wiping the whole country in one single night. 

Human Chains: Symbolic Protest Against Targeting Civilian Sites

Rahimi shared a video message asking the youth, including the athletes, artists, students, and faculty, to gather near power plants on Tuesday at 2 PM (local Iranian time).

“Attacking public infrastructure is a war crime,” Rahimi stated on social media. “We will stand hand in hand to say: civilian lives are not targets.” Iranian officials at the United Nations have echoed this sentiment, arguing that the US threats constitute “incitement to terrorism” and a violation of international law regarding the protection of civilian life-support systems.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Doomsday Warning To Iran: ‘Entire Country Could Be Wiped Out In One Night’ – Nuclear Or Graphite Bomb Strike?

Trump’s 48-Hour Deadline

Trump has given a deadline of 48 hours to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has warned that if Iran does not comply US will launch a massive bombing campaign aimed at the country’s civilian infrastructure, including electric generating plants and bridges.

He said the US does not want to do this, but would be left with no choice if Iran does not open the waterway. He said the US will bomb these facilities so that these power plants will be left “burning, exploding, and never to be used again” within a four-hour window. Trump said the campaign will take the US only four hours.

“The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night,” Trump said during a press conference in White House.

Will Iran Budge On Strait of Hormuz?

Trump said Iran should understand that the time left from the 48-hour deadline is important for Tehran to make a deal and end the war.

“This is a critical period… They asked for an extension of seven days; I gave them 10 days… They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens… A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o’clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages,” Trump said.

During the White House press conference, Trump made positive comments about the timeline of the war, which analysts said were targeted to keep the oil and stock markets in check. He said the US is currently mediating with Iran with the help of certain friendly countries. He added that things are going in a better direction.

“We are dealing with them. Essentially, they have until 8 o’clock tomorrow night, Eastern Time. But we are dealing with them… I think it’s going fine, but we’ll have to see. You have to understand, we’ve been dealing with these people for 47 years.”

Critics, analysts, and human rights activists have reacted to Trump’s threats, calling the potential attacks on civilian infrastructure amounting to war crimes.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has also voiced “deep concern” after recent projectile strikes landed near the Bushehr nuclear power plant. Grossi said that energy infrastructure should never be a military target. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Donald Trump Health: Is US President Unwell? Swollen Hand At White House Event, Doctor Flags ‘Dementia Signs’ After Iran Rant

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Iran’s Big Move After Donald Trump’s Bombing Threat: Tehran Calls People To Form ‘Human Chains’ Around Power Plants Before 48-Hour Attack Deadline
Iran’s Big Move After Donald Trump’s Bombing Threat: Tehran Calls People To Form ‘Human Chains’ Around Power Plants Before 48-Hour Attack Deadline
Iran’s Big Move After Donald Trump’s Bombing Threat: Tehran Calls People To Form ‘Human Chains’ Around Power Plants Before 48-Hour Attack Deadline
Iran’s Big Move After Donald Trump’s Bombing Threat: Tehran Calls People To Form ‘Human Chains’ Around Power Plants Before 48-Hour Attack Deadline

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